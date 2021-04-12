Log in
VBI Vaccines : Corporate Overview

04/12/2021 | 10:57am EDT
A C T I V A T I N G T H E P O W E R W I T H I N

Corporate Overview

N A S D A Q : V B I V

A p r i l 2 0 2 1

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The company cautions that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the company's results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak on our clinical studies, manufacturing, business plan and the global economy; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products, including the approval of Sci-B-Vac® in the U.S., Europe, and Canada following the completion of its recent Phase 3 studies; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities authorities, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and filed with the Canadian security authorities at sedar.com on March 2, 2021, and may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

About VBI : Immune to Limitations

Through our innovative

We are a biotechnology

approach to virus-like

Our belief in the

particles, our vision is to

company driven by

importance of protecting

stimulate and amplify the

immunology in the pursuit

and enhancing human

human immune system to

of powerful prevention and

life is at the core of

target and overcome

treatment of disease

everything we do

significant, aggressive,

and urgent infectious

diseases and cancers

3

The Science of Virus-Like Particles (VLPs)

Transforming natural immunity into potent protection and treatment

VLPs

Virus-Like Particles

Antigenic Protein

Lipid Bilayer

eVLPs

Enveloped Virus-Like Particles

- VBI's Proprietary Platform Technology -

Sub-unit vaccines with no infectious material

VLPs mimic the natural presentation of viruses

Limited targets, however, as only a few antigens self-assemble into orderly VLP structures (incl. the Hepatitis B surface antigens)

No infectious

genetic

machinery

Gag Protein

eVLPs expand the list of potentially-viable target indications by providing a stable core (Gag Protein) and lipid bilayer

Flexible and customizable

Highly immunogenic with demonstrated safety profile

VBI's pipeline programs consist of both self-assembling

VLP candidates and eVLP candidates

4

VBI's Pipeline : Both Sides of the Fight

VBI's broad spectrum of vaccine and immunotherapeutic candidates are designed to power the immune system to prevent and treat disease

Prophylactic Candidates

Disease

Program

Technology

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approved

Hepatitis B (HBV)

3-Antigen Vaccine Candidate

VLP

Approved in Israel

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

VBI-1501

eVLP

as Sci-B-Vac®

COVID-19

VBI-2902 (monovalent)

eVLP

COVID-19 (B.1.351 Variant)

VBI-2905 (monovalent)

eVLP

Coronaviruses

VBI-2901 (multivalent)

eVLP

Coronaviruses

Undisclosed (multivalent)

eVLP

Zika

VBI-2501

eVLP

Therapeutic Candidates

Disease

Program

Technology

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approved

Hepatitis B (HBV)

VBI-2601(BRII-179)

VLP

Glioblastoma (GBM)

VBI-1901

eVLP

Other CMV+ Tumors

Undisclosed

eVLP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VBI Vaccines Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
