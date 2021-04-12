VBI Vaccines : Corporate Overview

Certain statements in this presentation that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The company cautions that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the company's results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak on our clinical studies, manufacturing, business plan and the global economy; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products, including the approval of Sci-B-Vac® in the U.S., Europe, and Canada following the completion of its recent Phase 3 studies; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities authorities, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and filed with the Canadian security authorities at sedar.com on March 2, 2021, and may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
About VBI : Immune to Limitations
Through our innovative
We are a biotechnology
approach to virus-like
Our belief in the
particles, our vision is to
company driven by
importance of protecting
stimulate and amplify the
immunology in the pursuit
and enhancing human
human immune system to
of powerful prevention and
life is at the core of
target and overcome
treatment of disease
everything we do
significant, aggressive,
and urgent infectious
diseases and cancers
3
The Science of Virus-Like Particles (VLPs)
Transforming natural immunity into potent protection and treatment
VLPs
Virus-Like Particles
Antigenic Protein
Lipid Bilayer
eVLPs
Enveloped Virus-Like Particles
- VBI's Proprietary Platform Technology -
Sub-unit vaccines with no infectious material
VLPs mimic the natural presentation of viruses
Limited targets, however, as only a few antigens self-assemble into orderly VLP structures (incl. the Hepatitis B surface antigens)
No infectious
genetic
machinery
Gag Protein
eVLPs expand the list of potentially-viable target indications by providing a stable core (Gag Protein) and lipid bilayer
Flexible and customizable
Highly immunogenic with demonstrated safety profile
VBI's pipeline programs consist of both self-assembling
VLP candidates and eVLP candidates
4
VBI's Pipeline : Both Sides of the Fight
VBI's broad spectrum of vaccine and immunotherapeutic candidates are designed to power the immune system to prevent and treat disease
Prophylactic Candidates
Disease
Program
Technology
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approved
Hepatitis B (HBV)
3-Antigen Vaccine Candidate
VLP
Approved in Israel
Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
VBI-1501
eVLP
as Sci-B-Vac®
COVID-19
VBI-2902 (monovalent)
eVLP
COVID-19 (B.1.351 Variant)
VBI-2905 (monovalent)
eVLP
Coronaviruses
VBI-2901 (multivalent)
eVLP
Coronaviruses
Undisclosed (multivalent)
eVLP
Zika
VBI-2501
eVLP
Therapeutic Candidates
Disease
Program
Technology
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approved
Hepatitis B (HBV)
VBI-2601(BRII-179)
VLP
Glioblastoma (GBM)
VBI-1901
eVLP
Other CMV+ Tumors
Undisclosed
eVLP
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.