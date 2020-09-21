VBI Vaccines : signs agreement with Canada to develop COVID-19 vaccine by 2022

Log in
09/21/2020 | 02:36pm BST

VBI Vaccines Inc said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Canada to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 by 2022 through mid-stage trials conducted exclusively in the country.

Canada will contribute around 75% of the U.S.-based company's development costs and C$55.9 million (32.84 million pounds) for the project.

VBI Vaccines said last month that together with the National Research Council Canada it was investigating the vaccine candidate, VBI-2900, in preclinical trials.

As per the agreement, signed last week, the company's Ottawa-based unit is obligated to complete the vaccine development in or before the first quarter of 2022.

There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but around 38 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION -1.96% 49.05 Delayed Quote.-24.13%
VBI VACCINES INC. -0.84% 3.445 Delayed Quote.159.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
