VBL : Acquisition of Coliseum

VBL p.l.c. (C56012)

("VBL" or the "Company")

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Acquisition of Coliseum

Date: 07 November 2022

Ref. VBL13/2022

This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The Company is pleased to announce that on the 4th November 2022, it executed the final deed of sale and purchase with Pace Brothers p.l.c. (C 253) (the "Vendor") through which the Company purchased and acquired a number of immovable properties that are adjacent to one another or within close proximity, which together are collectively known as the "Coliseum Building", and which were sold and transferred by the Vendor, along the terms previously announced by the Company.

As part of the transaction, the Vendor has become a shareholder of the Company following the part payment of the purchase price by the Company to the Vendor in ordinary shares.

The Coliseum Building is a landmark property in Valletta, situated between Zachary Street and Republic Street, Valletta and previously hosting - among others - the famous Coliseum Cinema. Today the Coliseum Building still operates as a shopping arcade and hosts a number of commercial outlets, including Valletta's largest gym.

The Company hereby would like to take this opportunity and thank Pace Brother p.l.c. for their trust in the Company and becoming shareholders of the Company.

______________________________________

Dr Mikiel Calleja

Company Secretary