  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  VBL Plc
  News
  Summary
    VBL   MT0002550102

VBL PLC

(VBL)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
0.2200 EUR   -7.56%
06:14aVbl : Acquisition of Coliseum
PU
08/22VBL Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/25VBL Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
VBL : Acquisition of Coliseum

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
VBL p.l.c. (C56012)

("VBL" or the "Company")

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Acquisition of Coliseum

Date: 07 November 2022

Ref. VBL13/2022

This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The Company is pleased to announce that on the 4th November 2022, it executed the final deed of sale and purchase with Pace Brothers p.l.c. (C 253) (the "Vendor") through which the Company purchased and acquired a number of immovable properties that are adjacent to one another or within close proximity, which together are collectively known as the "Coliseum Building", and which were sold and transferred by the Vendor, along the terms previously announced by the Company.

As part of the transaction, the Vendor has become a shareholder of the Company following the part payment of the purchase price by the Company to the Vendor in ordinary shares.

The Coliseum Building is a landmark property in Valletta, situated between Zachary Street and Republic Street, Valletta and previously hosting - among others - the famous Coliseum Cinema. Today the Coliseum Building still operates as a shopping arcade and hosts a number of commercial outlets, including Valletta's largest gym.

The Company hereby would like to take this opportunity and thank Pace Brother p.l.c. for their trust in the Company and becoming shareholders of the Company.

______________________________________

Dr Mikiel Calleja

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

VBL plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,06 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2021 5,79 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
Net Debt 2021 1,99 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,8 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 70,9x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart VBL PLC
Duration : Period :
VBL Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Tzvetkov Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Isabella Vella Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VBL PLC-26.67%53
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.71%32 577
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.23%24 663
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.04%23 431
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.43%22 280
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.55%20 591