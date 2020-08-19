VCREDIT : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

VCREDIT Holdings Limited
維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司
(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2003)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas (Chief Operating Officer)
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Ma Ting Hung (Chairman)
Ms. Shen Jing
Mr. Yip Ka Kay
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Chen Penghui
Mr. Fang Yuan
Mr. Wu Chak Man
The Board has three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each director of the Company serves.
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ma Ting Hung
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Shen Jing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yip Ka Kay
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chen Penghui
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Fang Yuan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wu Chak Man
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 19 August 2020
