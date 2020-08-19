Log in
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2003)
  Report
VCREDIT : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

08/19/2020 | 04:57am EDT

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas (Chief Operating Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Ma Ting Hung (Chairman)

Ms. Shen Jing

Mr. Yip Ka Kay

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Penghui

Mr. Fang Yuan

Mr. Wu Chak Man

The Board has three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each director of the Company serves.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen

M

Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas

Mr. Ma Ting Hung

C

Ms. Shen Jing

Mr. Yip Ka Kay

M

Mr. Chen Penghui

M

C

M

Mr. Fang Yuan

Mr. Wu Chak Man

C

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee
    M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 19 August 2020

Disclaimer

VCREDIT Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:56:05 UTC
