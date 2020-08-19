VCREDIT : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

維 信 金 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas (Chief Operating Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Ma Ting Hung (Chairman)

Ms. Shen Jing

Mr. Yip Ka Kay

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Penghui

Mr. Fang Yuan

Mr. Wu Chak Man

The Board has three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each director of the Company serves.

Audit Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen M Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas Mr. Ma Ting Hung C Ms. Shen Jing Mr. Yip Ka Kay M Mr. Chen Penghui M C M Mr. Fang Yuan Mr. Wu Chak Man C M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 19 August 2020