VCREDIT : Change of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands

VCREDIT Holdings Limited 維信金科控股有限公司

(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2003)

US$100 Million 11.0% Senior Notes Due 2021

(Stock Code: 5064)

US$85 Million 11.0% Senior Notes Due 2022

(Stock Code: 40498)

CHANGE OF

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 29 March 2021, the principal share registrar and the transfer office of the Company in the Cayman Islands has changed to:

Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited

4th Floor, Harbour Place

103 South Church Street

P.O. Box 10240

Grand Cayman KY1-1002

Cayman Islands

The share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong remains Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

VCREDIT Holdings Limited

Ma Ting Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Ting Hung as the chairman and a non-executive director; Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen and Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas as executive directors; Mr. Yip Ka Kay as a non-executive director; and Mr. Chen Penghui, Mr. Fang Yuan and Mr. Wu Chak Man as independent non-executive directors.