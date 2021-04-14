VCREDIT : Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Wu Chak Man ("Mr. Wu"), an independent non-executive director of the Company who shall retire by rotation at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 18 June 2021 (the "AGM") in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, has notified the Board that he will not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM. Accordingly, Mr. Wu shall cease to be an independent non-executive director of the Company, the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Mr. Wu has confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his retirement.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Wu for his invaluable contribution and support of the Company during his tenure of service.

