Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: VE WONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
15:55:17
Subject
The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry
Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the
Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgement of the 2021 earning distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Newly elected directors
(1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu
(2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin
(3)Chamroon Chinthammit
(4)Somphob Chinthammit
(5)Intira Sukhanindr
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Appointment of CPA firm-
Appointed CPA firm: SAM NAK-NGAN A.M.C. Co., Ltd.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
