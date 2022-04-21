Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgement of the 2021 earning distribution 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgement of the 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Newly elected directors (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin (3)Chamroon Chinthammit (4)Somphob Chinthammit (5)Intira Sukhanindr 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Appointment of CPA firm- Appointed CPA firm: SAM NAK-NGAN A.M.C. Co., Ltd. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None