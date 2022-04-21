Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ve Wong Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1203   TW0001203008

VE WONG CORPORATION

(1203)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
33.75 TWD   +0.60%
04:15aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the board solution to distribute cash dividends and record date for dividend
PU
04:15aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the Company's list of newly elected directors of 56/2022
PU
04:06aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: VE WONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 15:55:17
Subject 
 The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry
Co. Ltd. announces important resolutions of the
Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Acknowledgement of the 2021 earning distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Newly elected directors
(1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu
(2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin
(3)Chamroon Chinthammit
(4)Somphob Chinthammit
(5)Intira Sukhanindr
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Appointment of CPA firm-
Appointed CPA firm: SAM NAK-NGAN A.M.C. Co., Ltd.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ve Wong Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VE WONG CORPORATION
04:15aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the board solution..
PU
04:15aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the Company's list..
PU
04:06aVE WONG : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces important resoluti..
PU
03/30VE WONG : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to disttribute dividend..
PU
03/30VE WONG : The subsidiary,Tai Ve Corporation announces the board solution for the convening..
PU
03/30VE WONG : Announcement of the resolution by the Board of Directors to distribute dividends
PU
03/30VE WONG : Announcement of the Board of Directors' passage for the Consolidated Financial R..
PU
03/30VE WONG : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Mee..
PU
03/30Ve Wong Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23VE WONG : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8 023 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 898
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart VE WONG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ve Wong Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kung Ping Chen General Manager & Executive Director
Chang Cheng Kuo Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Fu Chen Chairman
Wen Chang Chiang Independent Director
Kung Chuan Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VE WONG CORPORATION3.69%274
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.55%353 754
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.87%90 193
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY45.32%53 958
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY20.75%52 193
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.72%46 586