Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the Company's list of newly elected directors of 56/2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):2 institutional directors and 3 natural-person directors 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin (3)Chamroon Chinthammit (4)Somphob Chinthammit (5)Intira Sukhanindr 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation- Chen Ching-Fu, Chairperson of Ve Wong Corporation (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin, Managing Director of Ve Wong Corporation (3)Chamroon Chinthammit, Chairperson of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. (4)Somphob Chinthammit, Director of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. (5)Intira Sukhanindr, Director of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin (3)Chamroon Chinthammit (4)Somphob Chinthammit (5)Intira Sukhanindr 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation- Chen Ching-Fu, Chairperson of Ve Wong Corporation (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin, Managing Director of Ve Wong Corporation (3)Chamroon Chinthammit, Chairperson of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. (4)Somphob Chinthammit, Director of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. (5)Intira Sukhanindr, Director of Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and reelected 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Ching-Fu 204,390 shares (2)Representative of Ve Wong Corporation: Chen Kung-Pin 204,390 shares (3)Chamroon Chinthammit 8,153 shares (4)Somphob Chinthammit 4,600 shares (5)Intira Sukhanindr 1,200 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/22~2022/04/21 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:5:13 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A. No independent director. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. No supervisor. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:none