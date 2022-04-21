Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the board solution to distribute cash dividends and record date for dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/04/21 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend distributed to shareholders Thai Baht $630,000,000 (Thai Baht $1,500 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:NA 6.Book closure starting date:NA 7.Book closure ending date:NA 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:NA 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend distributed on 2022/04/21