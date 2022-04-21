Ve Wong : The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry Co. Ltd. announces the board solution to distribute cash dividends and record date for dividend
04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
Provided by: VE WONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
16:01:02
Subject
The subsidiary, Thai Fermentation Industry
Co. Ltd. announces the board solution to distribute cash
dividends and record date for dividend
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/04/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend distributed to shareholders Thai Baht $630,000,000
(Thai Baht $1,500 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:NA
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend distributed
on 2022/04/21
Ve Wong Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.