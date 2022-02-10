Vecima Achieves All-Time High Q2 Fiscal 2022 Results
02/10/2022 | 06:02am EST
Record Revenue: $43.6M (up 47% YoY and 35% QoQ)
Record Gross Profit: $21.8M (up 48% YoY and 39% QoQ)
Gross Margin: 50.1%, Cash Balance: $10.3M
Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M (up 201% YoY and 72% QoQ)
Video and Broadband Solutions sales climb 65% YoY to $27.2M
Record Content Delivery and Storage sales of $15.0M (up 27% YoY and 121% QoQ)
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Canadian dollars in millions except
percentages, employees, and per share data)
Q2FY22
Q1FY22
Q2FY21
Revenue
$43.6
$32.4
$29.7
Gross Margin
50.1%
48.5%
49.6%
Net Income (Loss)
$1.5
$0.7
$(3.1)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share1
$0.06
$0.03
$(0.14)
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share1,2,3,4
$0.06
$0.03
$(0.14)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$7.4
$4.3
$2.5
Cash and Short-term Investments
$10.3
$17.9
$20.8
Employees
497
492
466
1 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding.
2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See “Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share” below.
3 Earnings andAdjusted Earnings Per Share include non-cash share-based compensation of $(0.1) million or $(0.00) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $(1.2) million or $(0.05) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The non-cash share-based compensation primarily reflects certain performance-based vesting thresholds achieved under the Company’s Performance Share Unit Plan.
4 Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share include foreign exchange loss of $(0.1) million or $(0.00) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and foreign exchange loss of $(1.2) million or $(0.05) per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
“Vecima’s momentum accelerated to the next level in the second quarter as surging demand for our industry-leading Entra Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and MediaScaleX IPTV solutions drove year-over-year organic sales growth of 47% and resulted in consolidated revenue of $43.6 million, the best quarterly sales result in Vecima’s 33-year history,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our phenomenal top-line performance carried through with leverage to our bottom line, with second quarter adjusted EBITDA nearly tripling year-over-year to $7.4 million or 17.1% of sales, gross profit climbing 48% to $21.8 million, and adjusted earnings per share growing to $0.06. These are significant achievements that reflect not only the rapidly growing demand for our next-generation products, but also our disciplined approach to OpEx, inventory and supply chain management in a period of supply challenges never-before-seen across the tech sector.”
“As anticipated, second quarter results were led by our Video and Broadband Solutions segment and a record quarter for our Entra DAA portfolio,” added Mr. Kumar. “Despite ongoing supply chain hurdles, Entra revenue grew 130% year-over-year to $18.5 million as we continued to deploy with a growing roster of Tier 1, 2, and 3 customers. A wide array of broadband service providers have begun their transition to Distributed Access Architecture, with Vecima’s pioneering and market-leading DAA technology underpinning the evolution to the multi-gigabit broadband internet era. Our Content Delivery and Storage segment added to the momentum, setting a new quarterly segment record of $15.0 million on robust demand across the full MediaScaleX IPTV product family.”
“While it was already a ground-breaking quarter for Vecima, I want to emphasize that the cable and broadcast industries are still in the early stages of the transformative shift to Distributed Access Architecture and IPTV. We see significantly greater growth potential ahead, including multiple investment cycles for our industry-leading platforms. Accordingly, as we begin to capture the rewards of the first wave of network transformations, we are already investing in the next. This includes not only the numerous new products and feature enhancements we introduced in the second quarter, but also importantly, future-defining advancements we are making, such as our recent DOCSIS 4.0 milestone with Charter Communications. We demonstrated industry-first and leading multi-gigabit symmetrical broadband speeds over widely-deployed and highly-leverageable coaxial cable infrastructure, making 10G a reality.”
“I am pleased to report that we ended the second half in very strong financial shape, with $10.3 million of cash, working capital of $42.5 million, and virtually no debt. Our strong balance sheet, strategic investment in growth inventory, and available liquidity positions us to continue supporting our rapid growth and next-generation technology development as we pursue the truly outstanding opportunities in the worldwide DAA and IPTV markets,” said Mr. Kumar.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Video and Broadband Solutions (VBS)
The VBS segment delivered exceptional revenue performance of $27.2 million, up 65% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter as customers continued to transition to next-generation networks using Vecima’s platforms.
DAA (Entra family)
Deployments of next-generation Entra DAA products grew to a record $18.5 million, up 130% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter
Total customer engagements for Entra increased to 80 MSOs worldwide, from 77 at the end of Q1 fiscal 2022. Forty-three of these customers have now ordered Entra products, up from 39 last quarter
Selected by GCI, Alaska’s largest telecommunications company, to deliver multi-gigabit speed to its customers via the Entra 10G EPON DAA solution
Chosen by Wyandotte Municipal Services to provide an Entra 10G EPON network as the cornerstone to this customer’s new Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) offering
Subsequent to the quarter-end, announced that Liberty Latin America has selected the Entra Remote MACPHY DAA solution across its properties to support its expansion to next-generation ultra-broadband services
Continued to expand Entra’s leading capabilities for the future:
In October, Vecima, in partnership with Charter Communications, demonstrated the long-term hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network future with multi-gigabit DOCSIS 4.0. The demonstration achieved industry-leading >8.5 Gbps downstream and >6 Gbps upstream with 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD)
Launched the industry’s highest capacity Remote MACPHY module, the Entra EMM324, at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Announced the world’s first commercially available Generic Access Platform (GAP) node, the EN9000, supporting Remote MACPHY and 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 with up to four service groups
Leveraged input from Vecima’s fast-growing roster of DAA-deploying customers and engagements to add a broad set of enhancements and features that further differentiate the Entra DAA portfolio as customers ramp scale deployments and look to magnify the many benefits of DAA
Received high-profile industry recognition underscoring Vecima’s market-leading position
Highlighted by world-leading Tier 1 operators in the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo keynote session as a leading next-generation vendor and strategic partner, helping to enable the industry’s next leap in broadband
Subsequent to the quarter-end, Vecima was recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the industry’s market share leader in Remote MACPHY and Remote Optical Line Terminal FTTH product groups
Commercial Video (Terrace family)
Commercial Video sales increased to $8.7M in the second quarter, up 4% year-over-year and 42% quarter-over-quarter
Terrace QAM sales grew to $4.9 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter, with the lead customer continuing its scale hospitality program with the platform while preparing for migration to TerraceIQ
Terrace family sales contributed solid Q2 revenue of $3.8 million, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 178%
Introduced additional IP streaming formats and DRM functionality to our innovative next-generation TerraceIQ platform, which further broadens support for unique customer-by-customer needs for IPTV adaptation and distribution in commercial premises
Content Delivery and Storage (CDS)
Achieved record CDS sales of $15.0 million, up 27% from $11.8 million in the prior-year period and an increase of 121% sequentially from $6.8 million in Q1 fiscal 2022
Significantly expanded systems sales with multiple customers as operators forge ahead and reap the benefits of IP video deployments while rolling out to more subscribers:
Secured largest IPTV network win to date for MediaScaleX
Won new IPTV customer serving Eastern Canada
Selected by Buckeye Broadband to replace a legacy Video on Demand (VOD) network with Vecima’s MediaScaleX, offering a next-generation IPTV architecture and migration path
Subsequent to the quarter-end, Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), announced that it has chosen MediaScaleX to power its IPTV video delivery solution and accelerate the next-generation TV experience to its subscribers
In January 2022, successfully completed interoperability tests for MediaScaleX as part of the Streaming Video Alliance (SVA) Open Caching Initiative. This is a key step to enabling open caching solutions to distribute over-the-top content at the highest quality, working with Vecima’s customers and their over 100 million subscribers worldwide
Telematics
Multiple additional deployments in high-value verticals, such as municipal government and moveable asset customers
Added 12 new customers for the NERO asset tracking platform, with number of moveable assets being monitored rising significantly to over 16,000 units
Achieved trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA of $1.95M and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%
“As we move into the second half, we see a continued escalation of the high demand for our products, tempered only by the constraints of ongoing worldwide supply chain issues and materials shortages,” said Mr. Kumar.
“With the industry’s strongest and most relevant portfolio of DAA and cable access solutions, expanding relationships with 80 cable operators worldwide, and a growing volume of customer purchase orders and forecasts providing excellent and high demand visibility, we expect Entra family product orders to continue to build through the balance of the year and remain our leading sales generator in fiscal 2022.”
“In our Content Delivery and Storage segment, demand for our IPTV solutions remains robust and we anticipate another strong quarter in Q3. On a full-year basis, we continue to anticipate high single-digit to low double-digit sales growth from this segment in fiscal 2022.”
“We once again reiterate our caution that the significant current global supply chain challenges could temper our growth and margin potential in the near-term. However, the opportunities in both the DAA and IPTV markets are enormous and Vecima is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on them over an expected multi-year cycle of investment into the broadband access network,” concluded Mr. Kumar.
As previously reported, Vecima’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as at February 25, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call and live audio webcast will be held today, February 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter results. Vecima’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 are available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com, and at https://vecima.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/.
Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: Vecima’s momentum accelerated to the next level in the second quarter as surging demand; these are significant achievements that reflect not only the rapidly growing demand for our next-generation products, but also our disciplined approach; as anticipated, second quarter results were led by our Video and Broadband Solutions segment and a record quarter for our Entra DAA portfolio; a wide array of broadband service providers have begun their transition to Distributed Access Architecture, with Vecima’s pioneering and market-leading DAA technology underpinning the evolution to the multi-gigabit broadband internet era; while it was already a ground-breaking quarter for Vecima, the cable and broadcast industries are still in the early stages of the transformative shift to Distributed Access Architecture and IPTV; we see significantly greater growth potential ahead, including multiple investment cycles for our industry-leading platforms; our strong balance sheet, strategic investment in growth inventory, and available liquidity positions us to continue supporting our rapid growth and next-generation technology development as we pursue the truly outstanding opportunities in the worldwide DAA and IPTV markets; as we move into the second half, we see a continued escalation of the high demand for our products, tempered only by the contraints of ongoing worldwide supply chain issues and materials shortages; with the industry’s strongest and most relevant portfio of DAA and cable access solutions, expanding relationships with 80 cable operators worldwide, and a growing volume of customer purchase orders and forecasts providing excellent and high demand visibility, we expect Entra family product orders to continue to build through the balance of the year and remain our leading sales generator in fiscal 2022; in our Content Delivery and Storage segment, demand for our IPTV solutions remains robust and we anticipate another strong quarter in Q3; on a full-year basis, we continue to anticipate high single-digit to low double-digit sales growth from this segment in fiscal 2022; we once again reiterate our caution that the significant current global supply chain challenges could temper our growth and margin potential in the near-term; the opportunities in both the DAA and IPTV markets are enormous and Vecima is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on them over an expected multi-year cycle of investment into the broadband access network.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2021, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,341
$
28,909
Accounts receivable
40,484
28,784
Income tax receivable
648
414
Inventories
24,967
15,578
Prepaid expenses
8,295
3,497
Contract assets
760
516
Total current assets
85,495
77,698
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
15,652
13,854
Right-of-use assets
3,079
3,660
Goodwill
14,763
14,542
Intangible assets
73,932
72,224
Other long-term assets
1,355
1,267
Investment tax credits
24,110
24,344
Deferred tax assets
7,415
7,143
Total assets
$
225,801
$
214,732
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
33,030
$
22,259
Provisions
798
1,439
Income tax payable
209
454
Deferred revenue
7,440
7,137
Current portion of long-term debt
1,540
1,617
Total current liabilities
43,017
32,906
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
415
397
Deferred revenue
3,525
2,398
Deferred tax liability
4
4
Long-term debt
3,427
4,107
Total liabilities
50,388
39,812
Shareholders’ equity
Share capital
7,641
7,299
Reserves
3,074
3,407
Retained earnings
164,989
165,312
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(291)
(1,098)
Total shareholders’ equity
175,413
174,920
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
225,801
$
214,732
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months
Six months
Periods ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
$
43,587
$
29,673
$
75,982
$
56,996
Cost of Sales
21,767
14,964
38,460
29,652
Gross Profit
21,820
14,709
37,522
27,344
Operating expenses
Research and development
8,352
7,044
16,360
13,309
Sales and marketing
4,554
3,474
8,655
6,450
General and administrative
5,498
4,560
10,184
9,253
Share-based compensation
65
1,210
753
1,449
Other expense
13
3
19
-
Total operating expenses
18,482
16,291
35,971
30,461
Operating income (loss)
3,338
(1,582)
1,551
(3,117)
Finance (expense) income
(46)
2
(88)
165
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(111)
(1,218)
996
(1,440)
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,181
(2,798)
2,459
(4,392)
Income tax expense (recovery)
1,708
432
244
(367)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
1,473
(3,230)
2,215
(4,025)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
112
-
69
Net income (loss)
$
1,473
$
(3,118)
$
2,215
$
(3,956)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Item that may be subsequently reclassed to net income
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(110)
(1,538)
807
(2,150)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
1,363
$
(4,656)
$
3,022
$
(6,106)
Net income (loss) per share
Continuing operations - basic
$
0.06
$
(0.14)
$
0.10
$
(0.18)
Discontinued operations - basic
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Total basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.06
$
(0.14)
$
0.10
$
(0.18)
Continuing operations – diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.14)
$
0.10
$
(0.18)
Discontinued operations – diluted
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Total diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.06
$
(0.14)
$
0.10
$
(0.18)
Weighted average number of common shares
Shares outstanding - basic
23,076,376
22,733,716
23,065,194
22,607,863
Shares outstanding - diluted
23,110,051
22,733,716
23,102,412
22,607,863
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Change in Equity
(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share
capital
Reserves
Retained
earnings
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income
Total
Balance as at June 30, 2020
$
3,161
$
3,838
$
170,665
$
2,098
$
179,762
Net loss
-
-
(3,956)
-
(3,956)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(2,150)
(2,150)
Dividends
-
-
(2,500)
-
(2,500)
Shares issued by exercising options
3,016
(783)
-
-
2,233
PSUs settled in common shares
2,498
(2,498)
-
-
-
Withholding taxes on PSUs
(750)
(750)
Share-based payment expense
-
1,449
-
-
1,449
Balance as at December 31, 2020
$
7,925
$
2,006
$
164,209
$
(52)
$
174,088
Balance as at June 30, 2021
$
7,299
$
3,407
$
165,312
$
(1,098)
$
174,920
Net income
-
-
2,215
-
2,215
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
807
807
Dividends
-
-
(2,538)
-
(2,538)
Shares issued by exercising options
439
(110)
-
-
329
PSUs settled in common shares
976
(976)
-
-
-
Withholding taxes on PSUs
(1,073)
-
-
-
(1,073)
Share-based payment expense
-
753
-
-
753
Balance as at December 31, 2021
$
7,641
$
3,074
$
164,989
$
(291)
$
175,413
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months
Six months
Periods ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1,473
$
(3,230)
$
2,215
$
(4,025)
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
13
7
18
9
Depreciation and amortization
4,142
3,806
8,460
7,284
Share-based compensation
65
1,210
753
1,449
Income tax expense (recovery)
(13)
231
481
(346)
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
1,721
199
(237)
(21)
Interest expense
46
56
96
113
Interest income
-
(59)
(8)
(147)
Net change in working capital
(5,085)
(2,496)
(13,710)
(1,027)
Increase in other long-term assets
(123)
(337)
(83)
(294)
(Decrease) increase in provisions
(679)
32
(656)
43
Increase in investment tax credits
(33)
(29)
(60)
(70)
Income tax received
164
174
164
174
Income tax paid
(304)
(370)
(579)
(494)
Interest received
2
60
10
148
Interest paid
(9)
(11)
(19)
(19)
Cash provided by discontinued operations
-
269
-
168
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,380
(488)
(3,155)
2,945
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures, net
(2,036)
(833)
(2,956)
(1,282)
Purchase of short-term investments
-
(57)
-
(141)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
-
7,082
-
7,421
Deferred development costs
(3,692)
(3,728)
(7,765)
(7,070)
Business acquisition
-
-
-
(6,401)
Cash (used in) discontinued operations
-
(104)
-
(210)
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(5,728)
2,360
(10,721)
(7,683)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Principal repayments of lease liabilities
(380)
(470)
(787)
(824)
Repayment of long-term debt
(83)
(62)
(125)
(125)
Dividends paid
(2,538)
(2,500)
(2,538)
(2,500)
Issuance of shares through exercised options
-
1,940
329
2,233
Withholding taxes on performance share units
-
(750)
(1,073)
(750)
Cash used in discontinued operations
-
(21)
-
(42)
Cash used in financing activities
(3,001)
(1,863)
(4,194)
(2,008)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents