Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 03:55:17 pm EDT
15.20 CAD   +4.83%
06/03Vecima Announces Board Changes
BU
06/02Vecima Networks Reports Expansion of IPTV Footprint with Blue Ridge Communications
MT
06/02Vecima Expands IPTV Footprint with Blue Ridge Communications
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vecima Announces Board Changes

06/03/2022 | 08:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announces that Derek Elder has resigned from its Board of Directors effective today.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Derek for his impactful contributions and dedication to Vecima over the past several years,” said Chairman of the Board, Dr. Surinder Kumar.

Vecima is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has appointed Scott Edmonds as a new director to Vecima’s Board and as a member of its Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Scott has over 30 years of professional experience serving in operational, strategic, and financial leadership roles in both large and small companies in Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Scott currently serves as CFO at STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Scott previously served as the CEO or CFO in a diverse range of software and hardware technology companies, including publicly traded Photon Control Inc. and Webtech Wireless Inc. Scott has also served on a variety of public and private company boards of directors over the past 15 years and previously served on Vecima’s Board from April 2015 to September 2017. As a board member, Scott has acted as audit committee chair as well as governance and compensation committee chair.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scott back to the Board,” said Sumit Kumar, President and CEO of Vecima Networks. “With his extensive industry and corporate governance experience, he will be a great asset to our Board.”

Scott holds a degree in finance and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Scott has also completed the Executive Development Program at The Kellogg School of Management and was previously awarded the ICD.D designation.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
06/03Vecima Announces Board Changes
BU
06/02Vecima Networks Reports Expansion of IPTV Footprint with Blue Ridge Communications
MT
06/02Vecima Expands IPTV Footprint with Blue Ridge Communications
BU
05/19VECIMA NETWORKS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13Vecima networks q3 fiscal 2022 results soar as entra sales continue to mount
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Vecima Networks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Vecima Networks Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
05/12Vecima announces scalable software enhancements for its entra remote macphy and dpoe/re..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (VCM.TO) VECIMA NETWORKS Posts Q3 Adjusted EPS C$0.13
MT
05/12Vecima Q3 Fiscal 2022 Results Soar As Entra Sales Continue to Mount
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 8,15 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
Net cash 2022 8,45 M 6,72 M 6,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 351 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,20 CAD
Average target price 23,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.1.33%266
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.59%189 615
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.52%37 493
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-26.16%32 719
NOKIA OYJ-15.90%28 330
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.14%28 037