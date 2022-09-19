Vecima Announces Broad Market Adoption of its Next-Generation Multi-Gigabit Fiber and Cable Access Solutions with Deployments at 8 of the 12 Largest Cable Operators in North America

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra® Cable Access and Fiber Access products. Entra Remote PHY, MACPHY, and 10G-EPON Remote OLT nodes and 10G-EPON chassis platforms are deployed at eight out of the top twelve largest Cable Operators in North America. Named by Dell’Oro Group as the market share leader for FTTH Remote OLTs and DAA Remote MACPHY nodes, Vecima continues to demonstrate the breadth of its solutions offering an unprecedented level of flexibility to operators as they embark on the evolution of their broadband access networks into the next generation multigigabit future, today.

Vecima’s Entra EN2100, EN8100, and EN8400 Access Nodes support Remote PHY DAA today with a robust roadmap to Remote MACPHY and Fiber Access. The Vecima Entra SC-1D and SC-2D Cable Access Nodes support Remote MACPHY, while the Entra SF-4X Remote OLT supports 10G-EPON. Vecima’s Entra Access Controller unifies operations for customers deploying both DOCSIS Remote MACPHY and 10G PON. This integrated approach to all operational aspects of next-generation Fiber and Cable Access nodes allows Cable Operators to dramatically simplify their networks.

“Having a scale deployment at a single top operator is a big deal in our industry, but adoption across so many operators is confirmation of Vecima’s leadership in the industry,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “As more Cable Operators look to compete with the multi-gigabit symmetric service offerings from other providers, DAA and FTTH solutions that drop in to existing operational systems are crucial to speed time-to-market. Our Entra products were designed from the ground up to be easy to deploy in Cable Operators’ existing networks.”

With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise using Vecima’s DAA product portfolio. Learn more at vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access.

Visit Vecima Networks at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022, September 20-22, at the

Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Booth #7085.

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima Sales team, contact Vecima at sales@vecima.com.

Media and industry analysts, please contact bernadette.dunn@vecima.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

