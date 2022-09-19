Advanced search
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
09/15/2022
17.50 CAD   -2.78%
09/15Vecima Announces Next-Generation Remote PHY Device (RPD) with Upgrade Paths for Third-Party Cable Access Nodes
BU
09/15Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Next-Generation Remote Phy Device with Upgrade Paths for Third-Party Cable Access Nodes
CI
09/13Vecima Demonstrates DOCSIS® 4.0, Fiber Access, and Video Streaming Leadership at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo 2022
BU
Vecima Announces Broad Market Adoption of its Next-Generation Multi-Gigabit Fiber and Cable Access Solutions with Deployments at 8 of the 12 Largest Cable Operators in North America

09/19/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
  • Significant scale announced for Vecima’s Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) cable access platforms and 10G-EPON FTTH access platforms at multiple top Cable Operators in North America

  • Vecima’s next-generation gigabit broadband access products deployed by top operators include Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY cable access nodes and 10G-EPON shelf and Remote OLT (Optical Line Terminal) fiber access platforms, along with enabling products

  • Visit Vecima at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, September 20-22, Booth #7085

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra® Cable Access and Fiber Access products. Entra Remote PHY, MACPHY, and 10G-EPON Remote OLT nodes and 10G-EPON chassis platforms are deployed at eight out of the top twelve largest Cable Operators in North America. Named by Dell’Oro Group as the market share leader for FTTH Remote OLTs and DAA Remote MACPHY nodes, Vecima continues to demonstrate the breadth of its solutions offering an unprecedented level of flexibility to operators as they embark on the evolution of their broadband access networks into the next generation multigigabit future, today.

Vecima’s Entra EN2100, EN8100, and EN8400 Access Nodes support Remote PHY DAA today with a robust roadmap to Remote MACPHY and Fiber Access. The Vecima Entra SC-1D and SC-2D Cable Access Nodes support Remote MACPHY, while the Entra SF-4X Remote OLT supports 10G-EPON. Vecima’s Entra Access Controller unifies operations for customers deploying both DOCSIS Remote MACPHY and 10G PON. This integrated approach to all operational aspects of next-generation Fiber and Cable Access nodes allows Cable Operators to dramatically simplify their networks.

“Having a scale deployment at a single top operator is a big deal in our industry, but adoption across so many operators is confirmation of Vecima’s leadership in the industry,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “As more Cable Operators look to compete with the multi-gigabit symmetric service offerings from other providers, DAA and FTTH solutions that drop in to existing operational systems are crucial to speed time-to-market. Our Entra products were designed from the ground up to be easy to deploy in Cable Operators’ existing networks.”

With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise using Vecima’s DAA product portfolio. Learn more at vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access.

Visit Vecima Networks at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022, September 20-22, at the
Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Booth #7085.

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima Sales team, contact Vecima at sales@vecima.com.
Media and industry analysts, please contact bernadette.dunn@vecima.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 8,15 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net cash 2022 8,30 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 416 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,00 CAD
Average target price 23,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.25.79%313
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.67%177 913
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.96%39 919
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-19.49%35 214
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.42%25 910
NOKIA OYJ-17.68%25 828