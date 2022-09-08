Log in
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50 2022-09-07 pm EDT
19.02 CAD   -2.46%
08:07aVecima Announces Q4 Fiscal 2022 Results Earnings Call Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1 pm ET
BU
07/25Vecima Networks Inc. Introduces Video Solution Tailored for Multi-Dwelling Units
CI
07/25Vecima Introduces Video Solution Tailored for Multi-Dwelling Units
BU
Vecima Announces Q4 Fiscal 2022 Results Earnings Call Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1 pm ET

09/08/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2022.

A news release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Booth, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months and year ended June 30, 2022. Following management's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q4FY22 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.

Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima2022q4.html

Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website:
https://vecima.com/investor-relations/earnings-call-archive/

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
