Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Vecima Networks Inc.    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vecima : Awarded SCTE•ISBE Chairman's Advanced Technology Award in Network Hardware for Advancements in 10G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that SCTE•ISBE and the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020 program committee have named Vecima a winner in the Network Hardware category for the first-ever Chairman’s Advanced Technology Awards. The awards are being presented to an elite group of technology partners who are helping the cable telecommunications industry bring the 10G platform to life.

“These companies are paving the way for cable to deliver residential internet speeds up to 10X faster than today’s network and are laying the foundation for a host of applications that will change the ways we interact with one another and with the world around us,” SCTE•ISBE announced when naming the award recipients.

Vecima has proven its commitment and is being recognized as the industry leader in converged cable access, delivering lower latencies, enhanced reliability, and higher compute capabilities at scale. The Entra™ product portfolio is the world's most advanced and complete Cable Access solution with interoperable R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and EPON.

“Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is the key architecture for enabling the 10G future and flexible access technology is vital to realizing that vision,” said Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer at Vecima. “Operator networks are and will be mixed networks; with I-CCAP, RPD, MACPHY, PON, IP video, and 5G all operating side-by-side, with each investment providing service now and into the future.”

SCTE•ISBE, Vecima, and key industry vendors are focused on massive growth across global access network infrastructure that will power our digital advancement. These groundbreaking products will transform communications and entertainment around the world for years to come.

To learn more about how Vecima is powering the future of broadband technologies, visit www.vecima.com/bridge-to-10g/

 

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
12:31pVECIMA : Awarded SCTE•ISBE Chairman's Advanced Technology Award in Network ..
BU
07:56aVECIMA : Provides Distributed Access Architecture Technology Integration with Te..
BU
10/12VECIMA : Announces Cable Access and Video Streaming Speaking Presentations at SC..
BU
10/08VECIMA NETWORKS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30VECIMA : Midco Selects Vecima to Transition Legacy System to  Next-Gen Solution ..
BU
09/29VECIMA : Entra Platform to Bring Faster Internet Speed to Access Communication C..
BU
09/25VECIMA : Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
09/23VECIMA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/24VECIMA : Blue Stream Fiber Selects Vecima to Launch and Manage Complex Multi-Ven..
BU
08/11VECIMA : Completes Purchase of DOCSIS Distributed Access Architecture and EPON, ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net income 2021 3,54 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 292 M 223 M 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 377
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,38 CAD
Last Close Price 12,98 CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Clay McCreery Chief Operating Officer
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.25.41%223
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.85%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 303
ERICSSON AB17.61%36 487
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.46%28 580
NOKIA OYJ3.64%22 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group