Vecima : Awarded SCTE•ISBE Chairman's Advanced Technology Award in Network Hardware for Advancements in 10G

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that SCTE•ISBE and the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020 program committee have named Vecima a winner in the Network Hardware category for the first-ever Chairman’s Advanced Technology Awards. The awards are being presented to an elite group of technology partners who are helping the cable telecommunications industry bring the 10G platform to life.

“These companies are paving the way for cable to deliver residential internet speeds up to 10X faster than today’s network and are laying the foundation for a host of applications that will change the ways we interact with one another and with the world around us,” SCTE•ISBE announced when naming the award recipients.

Vecima has proven its commitment and is being recognized as the industry leader in converged cable access, delivering lower latencies, enhanced reliability, and higher compute capabilities at scale. The Entra™ product portfolio is the world's most advanced and complete Cable Access solution with interoperable R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and EPON.

“Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is the key architecture for enabling the 10G future and flexible access technology is vital to realizing that vision,” said Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer at Vecima. “Operator networks are and will be mixed networks; with I-CCAP, RPD, MACPHY, PON, IP video, and 5G all operating side-by-side, with each investment providing service now and into the future.”

SCTE•ISBE, Vecima, and key industry vendors are focused on massive growth across global access network infrastructure that will power our digital advancement. These groundbreaking products will transform communications and entertainment around the world for years to come.

To learn more about how Vecima is powering the future of broadband technologies, visit www.vecima.com/bridge-to-10g/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

