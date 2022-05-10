Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 02:56:14 pm EDT
16.00 CAD   +0.31%
05:45pVecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:16aElisa and Vecima Supercharge Cable Network with DAA to Deliver Gigabit Access to Subscribers in Finland
BU
02:15aElisa and Vecima Supercharge Cable Network with DAA to Deliver Gigabit Access to Subscribers in Finland
CI
Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/10/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on June 13, 2022, to shareholders of record as at May 20, 2022. This dividend will not be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 170 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 3,65 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net cash 2022 5,45 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 98,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 39,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,00 CAD
Average target price 22,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.11.81%284
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.74%203 388
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-25.62%33 838
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.71%31 591
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.64%27 183
NOKIA OYJ-18.20%27 084