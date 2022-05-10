Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on June 13, 2022, to shareholders of record as at May 20, 2022. This dividend will not be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

