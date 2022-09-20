Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-09-20 pm EDT
17.63 CAD   +0.74%
05:30pVecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:04aVecima Introduces Ruggedized MicroCache that Delivers High-quality Video for Remote Deployment Locations
BU
08:20aVecima Expands PON Portfolio with Launch of its Entra® EXS1610 All-PON™ 10G Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as at October 7, 2022. This dividend will not be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 8,15 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
Net cash 2022 8,30 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 404 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,50 CAD
Average target price 23,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.22.29%304
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.67%177 913
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.46%40 148
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-20.04%34 974
NOKIA OYJ-17.67%25 798
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.42%25 202