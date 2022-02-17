Log in
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Vecima Delivers Video Streaming at Peak Performance During Super Bowl LVI

02/17/2022
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced peak performance for its MediaScaleXTM video streaming platform across its North American service provider customers during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

During the event, many operators experienced historic video streaming capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

Cincinnati Bell reported flawless video streaming performance during one of the most-watched events in its history.

“The Super Bowl is always a big event for us,” said Roger Werth, Senior Director, Network Technology, Engineering and Operations at Cincinnati Bell. “This year, even more so as our Cincinnati Bengals challenged the Los Angeles Rams for the title. Vecima’s IP Video Delivery Platform enabled us to provide an uninterrupted, high-quality experience to our customers at a time when viewership and customer expectations were at their highest.”

Blue Stream Fiber, providing service for subscribers in Florida, also reported strong performance for Vecima’s MediaScaleX solution.

“We set out to provide an awesome Super Bowl game experience for our subscribers,” said Josh Turiano, Vice President of Engineering for Blue Stream Fiber, “and with Vecima as our trusted partner, we did just that.”

“Our video streaming performance during the Super Bowl demonstrates the scalability and reliability of Vecima’s MediaScaleX platform,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “Whether for the Super Bowl or for daily viewing, we’re committed to helping our customers deliver the highest quality video streaming experience for their subscribers every time.”

MediaScaleX, Vecima’s unified streaming video solution, enables service providers to launch live video streaming, video on demand, catch up TV, restart TV, and cloud DVR services to IP devices and traditional cable set-top boxes. For more information, visit vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Sales 2022 170 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 3,65 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net cash 2022 5,45 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 107x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 402 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 39,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,40 CAD
Average target price 22,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.21.59%316
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.39%228 805
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.87%40 749
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.66%37 326
ERICSSON-0.68%35 611
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.45%35 337