Vecima Expands IPTV Footprint with Blue Ridge Communications

Today, Vecima announced an expansion to its industry-leading MediaScale™ IP Video Streaming footprint at Blue Ridge Communications, one of the first broadband internet providers in the United States. The Vecima platform is being scaled to handle additional subscribers on the TiVo-fueled Blue Ridge experience and improve delivery of video traffic for customers anywhere in Blue Ridge’s network.

The Vecima TiVo ecosystem provides the industry’s leading video solution for telecommunications operators. Intelligent AI-powered voice search, an intuitive user guide, and aggregation of operator provided local and broadcast channels, coupled with access to leading over-the-top (OTT) applications provides an unparalleled experience for the end subscriber.

The latest iteration of Vecima’s MediaScale Cache also improves on the user experience for OTT video applications outside the Blue Ridge ecosystem, thanks to the Streaming Video Alliance Open Caching standard. Third-party OTT providers can opt in for transport agreements to utilize the MediaScale Cache infrastructure within the Blue Ridge footprint. Using cache streamers at the edge of the network increases bitrate and reduces latency for the end user while reducing network cost for the provider.

In September 2021, Blue Ridge announced a rebuild for more than 8,000 miles of existing footprint with fiber to better serve over 250,000 consumers.

“Offering a world-class video streaming system to customers within both new high-bandwidth fiber to the home and traditional cable plant is a key aspect of evolving the customer experience as we roll out high-speed fiber technologies,” said Mark Maisenheimer, Vice President of Operations at Blue Ridge. “We are increasing bandwidth, providing the industry’s best experience to Blue Ridge’s customers, and improving delivery of content from third-party OTT applications to give our subscribers the world’s leading data and video service.”

“With the TiVo platform, Blue Ridge will make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy the programming they want, and on their terms,” said Jeff Glahn, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at TiVo, an Xperi company. “We are excited to provide Blue Ridge’s subscriber base this enhanced video experience.”

“Our MediaScale portfolio and Open Caching capability are transforming the telecommunications landscape,” said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Vecima. “We are helping operators with video broadband technologies deploy faster, serve more customers, normalize service across a wide array of physical plan types, and optimize utilization of the networks that support subscribers.”

MediaScale is Vecima’s massively scalable, next-generation IPTV platform trusted to deliver video to millions of subscribers with turnkey, pre-integrated solutions for Video on Demand (VOD), Linear, Start Over, Catch-Up TV, and nDVR services. For more information, visit vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge has been providing Cable TV to communities in Pennsylvania since 1950 and started its Internet service in partnership with Penteledata in 1994. Blue Ridge is committed to providing innovative, best in class services through strategic investments in forward-thinking technology and partnerships with industry leading companies. As we improve and expand our product offerings and our infrastructure, we continue our efforts to ensure that customers who live in rural areas can still access and enjoy the best of Blue Ridge. We also believe in being active partners with the communities we serve. Our team takes pride in supporting various local charities and organizations, including the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Dream Come True, Easter Seals, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Operation Christmas Child.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services, and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, DBI, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005224/en/