Vecima First to Complete Successful Multi-Tenancy Test with Streaming Video Technology Alliance Open Caching Testbed Initiative

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), in collaboration with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) Open Caching Testbed Initiative, today announced the first successful test of its Vecima MediaScale™ Open CDN provisioned for multiple upstream tenants via the Open Caching application programming interfaces (APIs).

The SVTA Testbed Initiative is a collaborative effort among participating SVTA members to demonstrate the interoperability ― and the power ― of Open Caching. Through participation in the Open Caching Testbed API Initiative, participants can demonstrate that their network caching products are 100% compatible with the published SVTA Open Caching APIs.

Multi-tenancy is an essential component of any Open Caching-compatible content delivery network (CDN), and through these tests, Vecima has demonstrated how its Open CDN supports this fundamental functionality.

Once provisioned, video content can be successfully cached and delivered on behalf of multiple upstream content providers, with appropriate segregation of all content, logs, data, etc. Such content delegation frees the upstream content provider of expensive delivery fees and provides the end user with an improved viewing experience without the headache of rebuffering and poor video quality.

Vecima’s existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators ― across North America and the world ― to deliver high quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

“We’re excited to complete the first successful Open Caching multi-tenancy test with the SVTA Testbed Initiative,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery & Storage. “Vecima’s MediaScale video streaming portfolio helps operators manage the ever-expanding volume of video traffic, and now we can help them bypass delivery fees to third parties while delivering over-the-top content at the highest quality through our Open CDN solution.”

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.vecima.com.

