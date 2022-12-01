Advanced search
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-12-01 pm EST
18.74 CAD   -0.79%
11/24VECIMA NETWORKS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Kent Elliott Will Step Down as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Vecima Networks Inc
CI
11/22Vecima Announces Annual General Meeting to be held on December 12, 2022 at 10 am PT
BU
Vecima First to Complete Successful Multi-Tenancy Test with Streaming Video Technology Alliance Open Caching Testbed Initiative

12/01/2022 | 05:27pm EST
  • MediaScale™ Open CDN caches can be provisioned for multiple upstream tenants via the Open Caching application programming interfaces (APIs)
  • Frees the upstream content provider of expensive delivery fees and provides viewer with an improved viewing experience without rebuffering and poor video quality

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), in collaboration with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) Open Caching Testbed Initiative, today announced the first successful test of its Vecima MediaScale™ Open CDN provisioned for multiple upstream tenants via the Open Caching application programming interfaces (APIs).

The SVTA Testbed Initiative is a collaborative effort among participating SVTA members to demonstrate the interoperability ― and the power ― of Open Caching. Through participation in the Open Caching Testbed API Initiative, participants can demonstrate that their network caching products are 100% compatible with the published SVTA Open Caching APIs.

Multi-tenancy is an essential component of any Open Caching-compatible content delivery network (CDN), and through these tests, Vecima has demonstrated how its Open CDN supports this fundamental functionality.

Once provisioned, video content can be successfully cached and delivered on behalf of multiple upstream content providers, with appropriate segregation of all content, logs, data, etc. Such content delegation frees the upstream content provider of expensive delivery fees and provides the end user with an improved viewing experience without the headache of rebuffering and poor video quality.

Vecima’s existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators ― across North America and the world ― to deliver high quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

“We’re excited to complete the first successful Open Caching multi-tenancy test with the SVTA Testbed Initiative,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery & Storage. “Vecima’s MediaScale video streaming portfolio helps operators manage the ever-expanding volume of video traffic, and now we can help them bypass delivery fees to third parties while delivering over-the-top content at the highest quality through our Open CDN solution.”

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 298 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2023 29,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2023 0,50 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 437 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 40,0%
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,89 CAD
Average target price 28,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.30.12%323
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.54%204 255
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.18%45 513
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-3.10%42 566
NOKIA OYJ-16.52%26 864
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.24%25 656