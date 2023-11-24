VECIMA NETWORKS INC. (the "Corporation") NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation shall be held virtually on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 10:00 am (PT),(the "Meeting") for the following purposes: to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to re-appoint Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the next fiscal year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to set the number of directors of the Corporation at seven; to elect directors of the Corporation; and to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The details of all matters proposed to be put before shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the Information Circular. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve each of the foregoing items. The Corporation will hold the Meeting in a virtual only format, via live audiocast that shareholders will telephone into.Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. After the Meeting, shareholders can access the recorded meeting. The Board of Directors of the Corporation have fixed November 10, 2023, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive the Notice of Meeting and to vote at the Meeting. REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND DULY APPOINTED PROXYHOLDERS SHALL CONNECT TO THE AUDIOCAST MEETING BY DIALING ONE OF THE TELEPHONE NUMBERS BELOW WHERE THEY CAN PARTICIPATE AND VOTE DURING THE MEETING LIVE AUDIOCAST: Participant / Guest (Toll-Free): 877-407-6176 Participant / Guest (Toll): 201-689-8451 When dialing in participants can use Event ID # 13742793 or request to be connected to the "Vecima Networks AGM". LINK TO ACCESS THE MEETING RECORDING AFTER THE MEETING: Link:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=m6Qsfb14. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy and in the Information Circular as incorporated into this Notice of Meeting. A proxy shall not be valid unless the completed, dated, and signed Form of Proxy is received by Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, by 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Friday, December 15, 2023, or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof or is delivered to the Chair of the Meeting before the time of voting. If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Corporation and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by the other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your Shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Meeting. DATED AT VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, NOVEMBER 20, 2023, BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Dr. Surinder Kumar" Dr. Surinder Kumar, Chairman and Director

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF VECIMA NETWORKS INC. TO BE HELD BY VIRTUAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 19, 2023 DATED: November 20, 2023 If you are a non-registered shareholder of Vecima Networks Inc. and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by the other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Annual General Meeting.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. INFORMATION CIRCULAR This information herein is given as at the record date, which is November 10, 2023, except as indicated. In this management information circular (the "Information Circular"), "Vecima", or the "Corporation" refers to Vecima Networks Inc. Unless otherwise provided herein, all dollar amounts in this Information Circular are in Canadian dollars. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this Information Circular, Vecima has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: Vecima is able to continue its relationships with its few large customers; Vecima is able to develop new products and enhance its existing products; Vecima can manage its business and its growth successfully; Vecima's intellectual property is not infringed upon; Vecima is not subject to increased competition that has an adverse effect on its business; Vecima is able to deliver products associated with key contracts; Vecima can expand its current distribution channels and can develop new distribution channels; growth in Vecima's key markets continues; Vecima is able to adapt to technological change, new products and standards; Vecima is able to recruit and retain management and other qualified personnel crucial to Vecima's business; Vecima's third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers upon which it relies continue to meet its needs; Vecima can meet its customers' requirements for manufacturing capacity; Vecima is not required to change its pricing models to compete successfully; Vecima is not subject to warranty or product liability claims that harm its business; Vecima is not subject to competition from new or existing technologies that adversely affect its business; no third parties allege that Vecima infringes on their intellectual property; currency fluctuations do not adversely affect Vecima; Vecima is able to manage risks associated with its international operations; Vecima is able to successfully implement acquisitions; and, Vecima is not subject to any material new government regulation of its products. While Vecima considers these assumptions reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. There are known and unknown risk factors that could cause Vecima's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this Information Circular. Known risk factors include, among others: operating results are expected to fluctuate including expected revenue; a substantial part of i t s total revenue is derived from a few large customers; the possible inability to deliver products associated with key contracts; failure to manage the business or growth successfully which may adversely affect operating results; sales may suffer if customers' requirements for manufacturing capacity cannot be met; success depends on the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; dependency on the expansion of current distribution channels and the development of new distribution channels; ability to recruit and retain management and other qualified personnel; the ability to develop pricing models to compete successfully; reliance on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers reduces control over company performance; revenues are substantially concentrated in a single market category; intellectual property is adequately protected and maintaining competitive advantage; successful warranty or product liability claims could harm the business; acquisitions could divert management's attention and financial resources, may negatively affect operating results and cause significant dilution to shareholders; risks associated with international operations; currency fluctuations; growth in key markets; inability to adapt to technological change, new products and standards; increased competition; competition from new or existing technologies; and government regulation changes. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Vecima's Annual Information Form for its most recently completed fiscal year, as well as in Vecima's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information in this Information Circular is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law. Page 3

ABOUT THE MEETING SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of the Corporation for use at the meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be virtually held on December 19, 2023 (the "Meeting") and any adjournment thereof at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting. While it is expected that the solicitation shall be primarily by mail, the directors and regular employees of the Corporation may solicit proxies personally, by telephone or by other means of communication. All costs of solicitation shall be borne by the Corporation. SHARE INFORMATION As of November 10, 2023, the Corporation has 24,304,994 issued and outstanding fully paid and non-assessable common shares of the Corporation ("Shares"), each Share carrying the right to one vote. The Corporation has no other classes of voting securities. Any registered holder of Shares (a "Registered Shareholder") at the close of business on November 10, 2023, who either attends the Meeting or who has completed and delivered a Form of Proxy (as defined below) in the manner and subject to the provisions described below shall be entitled to vote or to have his or her Shares voted at the Meeting. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Corporation, the only persons who beneficially own, or control or direct, directly, or indirectly, Shares carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to all outstanding Shares are: Percentage of Name Number of Shares(1) Total Outstanding 684739 B.C. Ltd. (1) 13,616,613 56.02 Dr. Surinder Kumar (1) (2) 13,717,293 56.43 Sumit Kumar (1) (2) 13,786,516 56.72 Saket Kumar (1) (3) 13,616,613 56.02 Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. (1) 2,927,425 12.04 NOTES: The information as to the Shares beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, not being within the knowledge of the Corporation has been based solely upon the most recent reports filed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (" SEDI ") at www.sedi.ca or Alternative Monthly Reports filed on sedarplus.ca as of November 10, 2023. 13,616,613 of these Shares are indirectly owned through 684739 B.C. Ltd. All of these Shares are indirectly owned through 684739 B.C. Ltd. HOW TO PHONE INTO THE MEETING Dial-in numbers for participants joining: Participant / Guest (Toll-Free): 877-407-6176 Participant / Guest (Toll): 201-689-8451 When dialing in participants can use Event ID # 13742793 or request to be connected to the "Vecima Networks AGM". HOW TO ACCESS THE RECORDED MEETING The Meeting will be recorded and can be accessed after the Meeting at the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=m6Qsfb14 Page 4

HOW TO VOTE Only a Registered Shareholder whose name appears on the certificate(s) representing its Shares or its duly appointed proxy nominee is permitted to vote at the Meeting. A shareholder is a non-registered shareholder (a "Non-RegisteredShareholder") if its Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary, such as an investment dealer, brokerage firm, bank, trust corporation, trustee, custodian, administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans or other nominee, or a clearing agency in which the intermediary participates (each, an "Intermediary"). Accordingly, most shareholders are "Non-Registered Shareholders" because the Shares they own are not registered in their names but are instead registered in the name of the Intermediary through which they purchased the Shares. More particularly, a person is a Non-Registered Shareholder in respect of Shares which are held on behalf of that person, but which are registered either: (a) in the name of an Intermediary that the Non-Registered Shareholder deals within respect of the Shares; or (b) in the name of a clearing agency (such as The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS")) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In Canada, most of such Shares are registered under the name of CDS, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms. Shares so held by brokers or their nominees can only be voted upon the instructions of the Non-Registered Shareholder. Without specific instructions, Intermediaries are prohibited from voting Shares held for Non-Registered Shareholders. Registered Shareholders can vote their Shares in the following ways: 1. By Mail: Please complete, sign, and return the enclosed form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") prior to the Proxy Deadline (as defined below) by mail to: Computershare Investor Services Inc. 100 University Ave, 8th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 By Telephone : Registered Shareholders based in Canada or the United States may vote by telephone prior to the Proxy Deadline (as defined below) by calling 1-866-732-8683. You will need to enter your 15-digit control number (located on the bottom left corner of the first page of the Form of Proxy) to identify yourself as a Registered Shareholder on the telephone voting system. Internet Voting : You may vote over the internet prior to the Proxy Deadline (as defined below) by going to www.investorvote.com . You will need to enter your 15-digit control number (located on the bottom left corner of the first page of the Form of Proxy) to identify yourself as a Registered Shareholder on the voting website. During the Meeting : Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate and vote during the Meeting. Please dial-in using the participant number provided under "How to Phone into the Meeting", and when connected, an operator will collect your name (to verify that you are indeed a Registered Shareholder or duly appointed proxyholder) and connect you directly into the Meeting. For telephone voting during the Meeting, no special code is needed; the telephone operator will provide instructions for voting, and the participant will press *1 on their telephone keypad to "raise their hand" to effect the vote. The Corporation encourages Shareholders (as defined below) to vote in advance of the Meeting using either the Form of Proxy or the voter instruction form mailed to them with the Meeting materials and submitting them by no later than 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Friday, December 15, 2023 (the "Proxy Deadline"). Non-Registered Shareholders will receive voting instructions from the Intermediary (usually a bank, trust corporation, broker, securities dealer, or other financial institution) through which they hold their Shares. Please follow the instructions provided on your voting instruction form to vote your Shares. The individuals named in the Form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Corporation. A Registered Shareholder wishing to appoint some other person (who need not be a Shareholder) to represent them at the Meeting has the right to do so, either by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the Form of Proxy and striking out the two printed names or by completing another Form of Proxy. In either case, to be valid, a proxy must be dated and signed by the Registered Shareholder or by the Registered Shareholder's attorney authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the proxy must be signed by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney for, the Corporation. A proxy shall not be valid unless the completed, dated, and signed Form of Proxy is received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, by 10:00 am (PT) on Friday, December 15, 2023, or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting. If a Registered Shareholder who has submitted a proxy attends the Meeting via phone and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting, any votes cast by such Registered Shareholder on a ballot will be counted and the submitted proxy will be disregarded. Page 5

Registered Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting must submit their proxy or voting instruction form (as applicable) prior to registering their proxyholder. Registering the proxyholder is an additional step once a Registered Shareholder has submitted their proxy/voting instruction form. Failure to register a duly appointed proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a username to participate in the Meeting. To register a proxyholder, Registered Shareholders MUST confirm on or before by 10:00 am (PT) on Friday, December 15, 2023 and provide Computershare with their proxyholder's contact information, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with a username via email. Without a username, proxyholders will not be able to participate at the Meeting. A Registered Shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by: an instrument in writing executed by the Registered Shareholder or by his or her attorney authorized in writing or, where the Registered Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation, and delivered either to: (i) to Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1; or (ii) to the offices of the Corporation, 771 Vanalman Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia, V8Z 3B8, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or if adjourned, any reconvening thereof; by sending another proxy form with a later date to Computershare before 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Friday, December 15, 2023 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting; by attending the Meeting and accepting the online terms and conditions; or in any other manner provided by law. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation. INFORMATION FOR NON-REGISTERED (BENEFICIAL) OWNERS OF SHARES These Meeting materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders"). If you are a non-registered shareholder or Beneficial Shareholder (as defined below) and the Corporation, or its agent, has sent these materials directly to you, your name, address, and information about your holdings of securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary/broker holding on your behalf. Shareholders whose Shares are not registered in their own name are referred to in this Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders". There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: those who have objected to their name being made known to the Corporation (called "OBOs" for Objecting Beneficial Owners) and those who have not objected (called "NOBOs" for Non- Objecting Beneficial Owners). The Corporation can request and obtain a list of their NOBOs from intermediaries via Broadridge and can use this NOBO list for distribution of proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs. The Corporation has decided to directly send proxy-related materials to its NOBOs. As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a voting instruction form from their intermediaries. These voting instruction forms are to be completed and returned in the postage paid envelope provided or by facsimile. Alternatively, NOBOs can call a toll-free number or access the transfer agent's dedicated voting website (each as noted on the voting instruction form) to deliver their voting instructions and vote the Shares held by them. The transfer agent shall tabulate the results of the voting instruction forms received from NOBOs and shall provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the Shares represented by voting instruction forms they receive. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Corporation (and not the intermediary/broker holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions. NOBOs that wish to attend the Meeting and vote in person (or appoint someone else to attend the Meeting and vote on such NOBOs' behalf) can appoint themselves (or someone else) as a proxyholder by following the applicable instructions on the voting instruction form. The Corporation intends to pay intermediaries/brokers to deliver to OBOs Meeting materials for the Meeting. Applicable regulatory policy requires intermediaries/brokers to whom Meeting materials have been sent to seek voting instructions from OBOs in advance of Shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by OBOs to ensure that their Shares are voted at the Meeting. Often, the Form of Proxy supplied to an OBO by its broker is identical to that provided to Registered Shareholders. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the Registered Shareholder how to vote on behalf of the OBO. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically prepares a special Page 6

voting instruction form, mails those forms to the OBOs, and asks for appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at the Meeting. OBOs are requested to complete and return the voting instruction form to Broadridge by mail or facsimile. Alternatively, OBOs can call a toll-free telephone number or access Broadridge's dedicated voting website (each as noted on the voting instruction form) to deliver their voting instructions and vote the Shares held by them. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all voting instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be returned as directed by Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting to have the Shares voted. OBOs who receive a form of proxy or voting materials from organizations other than Broadridge should complete and return such form of proxy or voting materials in accordance with the instructions on such materials to properly vote their Shares at the Meeting. OBOs that wish to attend the Meeting and vote in person (or appoint someone else to attend the Meeting and vote on such OBOs' behalf) can appoint themselves (or someone else) as proxyholder by following the applicable voting instructions. Beneficial Shareholders are not entitled, as such, to vote at the Meeting in person or to deliver a Form of Proxy. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder and wish to appoint yourself as proxyholder to vote in person at the Meeting or appoint someone else to attend the Meeting and vote on your behalf, please see the voting instructions you received or contact your intermediary/broker well in advance of the Meeting to determine how you can do so. Beneficial Shareholders should carefully follow the voting instructions they receive, including those on how and when voting instructions are to be provided, to have their Shares voted at the Meeting. NOTICE AND ACCESS The Corporation is not sending proxy-related materials to Registered Shareholders or Beneficial Shareholders using the "notice- and-access" provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer or National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. EXERCISE OF DISCRETION The management representatives designated in the enclosed Form of Proxy shall vote "for" "against" or "withhold', as applicable, from voting the Shares in respect of which they are appointed proxy on any ballot that may be called for in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder as indicated on the Form of Proxy and, if the Shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Shares shall be voted accordingly. Where no choice is specified in the Form of Proxy, such Shares shall be voted "for" the matters described therein and in this Information Circular. The enclosed Form of Proxy, when properly completed and delivered and not revoked, confers discretionary authority upon the person appointed proxy thereunder to vote with respect to amendments or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting, and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. If amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting are properly brought before the Meeting or any further or other business is properly brought before the Meeting, it is the intention of the management representatives designated in the enclosed Form of Proxy to vote in accordance with their best judgment on such matters or business. At the date of this Information Circular, the management of the Corporation knows of no such amendment, variation or other matter that may be presented to the Meeting. APPROVAL OF RESOLUTIONS A simple majority of affirmative votes cast at the Meeting is required to pass the resolutions described herein. BUSINESS OF THE MEETING PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The consolidated financial statements of Vecima for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"), including the auditors' report thereon, shall be presented at the Meeting. Such financial statements and auditors' report, together with management's discussion and analysis, were made available to Shareholders in advance of the Meeting at www.sedarplus.caand www.vecima.comand were mailed to applicable Shareholders with the Notice of Meeting. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, the financial statements and the auditors' report thereon shall not be the subject of any vote at the Meeting. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR At the Meeting, the Shareholders shall be called upon to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Vecima, to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Grant Thornton LLP has acted as the auditors of Vecima since December 6, 2018. Page 7