  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:40 2023-04-18 pm EDT
23.07 CAD   +2.31%
05:13pVecima Networks Brief: Partnering with Cadent On Ad Insertion for Video Service Providers; No Financial Details Given
MT
05:02pVecima Partners with Cadent for Dynamic Ad Insertion for Video Service Providers
BU
09:05aVecima Networks Reports Selection of Entra EN2112 Compact Remote PHY Nodes by Kbro in Taiwan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Vecima Partners with Cadent for Dynamic Ad Insertion for Video Service Providers

04/18/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Integrated ecosystem uses established infrastructure and the expertise of Cadent to personalize ads and drive incremental service provider revenue quickly and easily

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) and Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced the integration of Vecima’s MediaScaleTM Streaming solution with Cadent Aperture Platform to power the next generation of multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) and vMVPD advertising services.

Leveraging the integration of Vecima’s MediaScaleTM Streaming solution and the Aperture Platform, service providers will now be able to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, as well as create new opportunities for incremental revenue from previously unmonetized premium inventory.

The integrated solution allows the current linear ad schedule to be mirrored on IP-based linear streams. Together, MediaScale and Aperture support ad insertion and dynamic decisioning for linear TV, time-shifted video services, as well as ad replacement for video on demand (VOD) and Cloud DVR content.

Additionally, Aperture Viewer Graph, Cadent’s patented cookieless technology that maps IP address to household viewing targets, allows service providers to seamlessly activate data for themselves and their affiliate partners. Highly accurate targeting using a service provider’s first-party data, in a secure, data-safe workflow, combined with a wide range of third-party audience segments make addressable TV campaigns even more accurate with advanced reporting and attribution. This allows service providers to optimize the viewing experience for consumers by making campaigns more relevant and less intrusive.

With the millions of subscribers already served by operators using Vecima and Cadent solutions, customers will be able to quickly implement addressable advertising across their IP video networks and deliver targeted messages in the moments people are most immersed in content, regardless of viewing channel, and realize revenue benefits with incremental spend.

"As OTT and Connected TV viewership continues to grow, TV and video service providers need to find ways to future-proof their advertising business and maximize the return from their ad inventory and data assets,” said Paul Ranger, Senior Vice President, Platform Sales, Cadent. “By leveraging Aperture Platform and its addressable advertising solutions in conjunction with Vecima’s MediaScale platform, we can enable service providers to dynamically and efficiently deliver cross-platform campaigns.”

“Vecima continues to lead the industry with an end-to-end solution that enables rich video entertainment experiences for viewers and integrated, highly-targeted advertising solutions for our customers,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage Segment at Vecima. “With Cadent’s broad reach across programmer and TV networks, Vecima leverages pre-integrated features to bring cable advertising into the internet age. We’re providing a complete ecosystem with an innovative approach to ad insertion that’s cloud-deployable for low upfront investment and dynamic demand, while providing incremental revenue for operators.”

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 310 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 9,40 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 546 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,55 CAD
Average target price 30,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.16.30%407
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.54%205 938
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.109.04%51 761
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.67%50 071
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.89%48 720
NOKIA OYJ3.49%27 274
