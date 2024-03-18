Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that LICA CZECH s.r.o. (further as LICA) is deploying Vecima's Entra® SC-1D and Entra® Access Controller (EAC) solutions for Elsat, spol. s.r.o. (further as Elsat), a provider of telecommunications services in the Czech Republic.

The deployment for Elsat gives LICA a launching point as it introduces Vecima's technology to the Czech Republic in the form of an innovative Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) application.

Vecima's SC-1D, a cornerstone of the Entra family, is specifically designed for DAA applications, enabling operators like Elsat to transition their networks toward a more distributed, efficient, and scalable architecture. The SC-1D simplifies network design and enhances operational efficiency by moving PHY layer functions closer to the network edge, thereby reducing latency and increasing bandwidth availability.

Complementing the SC-1D, Vecima's Entra Access Controller (EAC) serves as a centralized management platform that orchestrates the complex interactions between the core network and distributed access devices. The EAC ensures seamless integration and optimal performance of the DAA ecosystem, facilitating advanced features such as dynamic bandwidth allocation and network virtualization.

“LICA is proud to partner with Vecima to bring its industry-leading DAA solutions to operators in the Czech Republic,” said Peter Link, CEO at LICA. “Vecima is known for its reliability and innovation, the very foundation of LICA’s mission. Our partnership can help change the landscape of broadband innovation in the Czech Republic.”

Elsat's adoption of Vecima's DAA follows comprehensive field trials and lab staging. The deployment is expected to significantly bolster Elsat's capability to deliver high-quality, reliable services to its customers, thereby reinforcing its position as a technology leader in the Czech telecommunications sector.

“With the DAA solution from LICA and Vecima, Elsat is evolving our broadband network to the next generation, providing our subscribers with faster speeds and higher reliability,” said Petr Bárta, CEO at Elsat. “We are optimizing our existing infrastructure and building a strong future for our company.”

Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video & Broadband Solutions, added, “This deployment showcases the flexibility and power of Vecima's DAA solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern networks and enhance the end-user experience.”

The strategic partnership underscores Vecima's commitment to innovation and its role in driving the global evolution of content-rich, multi-gigabit networks through its advanced solutions. For more information about Vecima’s Entra DAA platform, visit vecima.com/network-access/interoperable-daa-solutions.

About LICA CZECH s.r.o.

LICA specializes in delivering innovative network solutions and services. By partnering with leading technology providers, LICA offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Learn more at www.lica.cz.

About Elsat, spol. s.r.o.

Elsat, based in České Budějovice, Czech Republic, is a multisystem provider of telecommunications services. Dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Elsat offers a broad spectrum of services to both residential and commercial customers. Learn more at www.elsat.cz.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at www.vecima.com.

