Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/11 01:57:11 pm EDT
16.00 CAD    0.00%
06:03aVecima Q3 Fiscal 2022 Results Soar As Entra Sales Continue to Mount
BU
03:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Vecima Announces Scalable Software Enhancements for its Entra™ Remote MACPHY and DPoE/Remote OLT Portfolio
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vecima Q3 Fiscal 2022 Results Soar As Entra Sales Continue to Mount

05/12/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Revenue reaches another all-time high of $50.9M (up 60% YoY and 17% QoQ)
  • Gross Profit grows 67% YoY to a record $24.0M
  • Gross Margin: 47%, Cash Balance: $10.6M
  • Entra sales surge to $30.8M (up 142% YoY and 67% QoQ), lifting Video and Broadband Solutions sales to $37.0M
  • Employee Count Increases 10% QoQ

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Canadian dollars in millions except percentages,
employees, and per share data)

Q3FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY21

Revenue

$50.9

$43.6

$31.9

Gross Margin

47.1%

50.1%

45.0%

Net Income

$3.0

$1.5

$2.2

Earnings Per Share1

$0.13

$0.06

$0.10

Adjusted Earnings Per Share1,2,3

$0.13

$0.06

$0.02

Adjusted EBITDA2,3

$8.1

$7.4

$2.0

Cash and Short-term Investments

$10.6

$10.3

$23.0

Employees

548

497

469

1 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding.

2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See “Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share” below.

3 Adjusted EBITDA, Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share include foreign exchange loss of $0.54 million or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and foreign exchange loss of $0.83 million or $(0.04) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

“Vecima’s remarkable growth trajectory continued in the third quarter, with sales surging 60% year-over-year to $50.9 million and gross profit climbing 67% to $24.0 million – once again, the best quarterly sales and gross profit results in our history,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our record Q3 sales performance was led by our Video and Broadband Solutions segment and another quarter of rapid growth for our Entra Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) portfolio. At $30.8 million, Entra quarterly sales were up 142% year-over-year and 67% quarter-over-quarter, as we drew from all across the comprehensive Entra portfolio to support multiple customers ramping up broadband access network deployment. Remarkably, quarterly sales of Entra products have now surpassed what Vecima was achieving on a total company-wide sales basis just five quarters ago, and we are still in the early days of DAA adoption. There is much more to come from Entra.”

“Our topline results were further supported by a very solid quarter for our Content Delivery and Storage segment, which grew sales 43% year-over-year to $12.5 million,” added Mr. Kumar.

“Our third quarter results were achieved in the midst of unprecedented worldwide supply chain challenges. While we remain highly effective in managing our supply chain to meet burgeoning customer demand, higher expediting costs, together with foreign exchange headwinds and a different product mix, constrained our gross margin to 47%, slightly below our target range of 48%-52%, but right in line with our guided short-term expectations as we navigate the supply chain realities. With topline momentum providing lift, we were successful in achieving adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million and EPS of $0.13 in a challenging environment.”

“We ended the quarter in a very strong financial with cash of $10.6 million and working capital of $54.9 million. Our significant financial resources are playing an important role in helping us build the inventories we need to respond to our rapidly growing backlog and meet very sharply rising demand for broadband in partnership with our customers. Importantly, our strong balance sheet also supports Vecima’s continued investment in innovation, including our recent industry-leading work in demonstrating multi-gig speed DOCSIS 4.0 and SVA standards-compliant Open Caching. Not only are we fuelling the needs of customers today, we are investing in the preeminent broadband and IPTV networks of tomorrow,” said Mr. Kumar.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Video and Broadband Solutions (VBS)

The VBS segment delivered exceptional growth and revenue performance of $37.0 million, up 70% year-over-year and 36% sequentially quarter-over-quarter as customers continued to scale their transitions to next-generation networks using Vecima’s platforms.

  • DAA (Entra Family)
    • Deployments of next-generation Entra DAA products grew to a record $30.8 million, up $142% year-over-year and 67% quarter-over-quarter
    • Total customer engagements for Entra increased to 83 MSOs worldwide, from 80 at the end of Q2 fiscal 2022. Forty-five of these customers have now ordered Entra products, up from 43 last quarter
      • Liberty Latin America, a Tier 1 MSO operating across Latin America and the Caribbean, chose to deploy Vecima’s Entra Remote MACPHY DAA solution to deliver enhanced next-generation ultra-broadband services to its customers
      • Bluepeak, a cable operator providing faster, more reliable internet to customers in the U.S. Midwest, selected Vecima to provide next-generation Entra Remote MACPHY solutions for its network
      • Additional wins for the Entra Remote MACPHY DAA solution included a Top 10 MSO in North America, in addition to other operators
      • Also won a new Entra Remote PHY deployment with a Tier 1 MSO in the APAC region, in addition to continued scale deployment of our Entra Remote PHY solution with multiple customers
  • Continued to accelerate Vecima’s DAA technology lead
    • On May 2, 2022, Vecima demonstrated greater than 8.9 Gbps downstream and 6.2 Gbps upstream in a multi-vendor, real-world network environment at CableLabs’ 10G Showcase. A first for the cable industry, this significant achievement leverages the next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 standard and Vecima’s Entra Remote MACPHY node technology to provide multi-gig speeds bi-directionally on an existing Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) network, paving the way for cable operators to offer a true 10G service on existing networks with a natural and cost-effective upgrade
    • Together with Bluepeak, announced industry’s first cloud-based DAA controller, another step in the journey to a cloud-driven, intelligent and cost-effective set of virtualized services for access networks
    • Announced flexible MAC architecture (FMA) interoperability with state-of-the-art Entra Remote MACPHY cable access solution. Vecima continues to lead the industry in interoperability, which is crucial to the success of DAA across cable and fiber access
    • Continued innovation across the entire cable access, fiber access, and commercial video product portfolio with the introduction of several new software releases. The new releases focus on broadening Vecima’s technology leadership as the Company rapidly expands its footprint and fast-growing roster of DAA-deploying customers and magnify the many benefits provided by Vecima DAA
  • Commercial Video (Terrace Family)
    • Achieved Commercial Video sales of $6.2 million, as compared to $8.6 million in Q3 2021 and $8.7 million in Q2 fiscal 2022
      • Terrace QAM sales remained strong at $5.0 million as the lead Tier 1 customer continued its scale hospitality program with the platform while preparing for migration to TerraceIQ
      • Terrace family sales contributed Q3 fiscal 2022 revenue of $1.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2022 and $1.4 million in Q1 fiscal 2022, as customers continued to transition from Vecima’s legacy products to next-generation platforms, and in some cases, completed multi-year densification projects with the prior-generation solutions

Content Delivery and Storage (CDS)

  • Generated strong CDS sales of $12.5 million, up 43% from $8.8 million in Q3 fiscal 2021, but below the record-setting $15.0 million achieved in Q2 fiscal 2022 when many deferred customer projects started to accelerate
  • Continued system expansion with multiple customers as operators ramp up deployments to reap the benefits of IP video while rolling out to more subscribers
    • Breezeline (formerly Altantic Broadband), a Top 10 U.S. cable operator, chose MediaScaleX to power its IPTV video delivery solution and accelerate the next-generation TV experience to its customers
    • Secured four significant IPTV expansions with operators in the U.S.
    • Won an additional new Media ScaleX customer in the southeastern U.S.
  • Demonstrated Vecima’s Streaming Video Alliance (SVA) standards-compliant Open Caching solution and significantly progressed an engagement with a globally-leading Tier 1 streaming customer. By leveraging Open Caching’s immense potential for cable operators to broadly distribute internet-delivered streaming video traffic from prominent streaming providers, Vecima is laying the groundwork for a major shift to enhance the cable industry’s video monetization model. Vecima can supply a combined technology, software and business solution, all while materially improving the quality of experience for viewers
  • Extended support for ingest of Ultra-HD 4K high resolution entertainment content, including live, time-shift and Video-on-Demand content
  • Added support for the latest, state-of-the-art NVMe flash drives within Vecima’s MediaScaleX Storage solution, supporting industry-leading speed and recording throughput efficiency per watt and per dollar
  • Shipped MediaScaleX Origin on new, more efficient servers, further solidifying Vecima’s total cost of ownership advantage

Telematics

  • Multiple additional deployments in high-value verticals, such as municipal government and moveable asset customers
  • Added nine new customers for the NERO asset tracking platform, with the number of moveable assets being monitored rising significantly to over 20,000 units

“As we move into the fourth quarter, we see continued escalation of demand for our DAA solutions across both fiber and cable access. The increasing number of customers ramping to scale deployment, including those involved in the massive rural 10G broadband expansion underway in the U.S., is contributing to a rapidly growing backlog and giving us excellent visibility into future demand levels for our DAA products. We expect our Entra momentum and sales pace will continue to build, supported by the massive capital investment currently being deployed by operators worldwide as they seek to expand their network capacity and offerings,” added Mr. Kumar.

“In our Content Delivery and Storage segment, demand for our IPTV solutions remains robust and we anticipate another solid quarter in Q4. On a full-year basis, we now anticipate single-digit revenue growth from this segment in fiscal 2022.”

“We reiterate our caution that global supply chain challenges have the potential to constrain our revenue growth and put continued pressure on gross margins in the near-term. We have significantly increased our inventories of finished goods and raw material and boosted our investments in expediting working capital to help us respond to our growing order backlog, and we are leveraging our strong financial postion and excellent supplier relationships to ensure we can continue translating demand into results. This is a tremendously exciting time for Vecima as we embark on the extraordinary and lengthy runway for growth we see in the booming DAA and IPTV markets,” said Mr. Kumar.

As previously reported, Vecima’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as at May 20, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call and live audio webcast will be held today, May 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter results. Vecima’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com, and at https://vecima.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/.

To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020. The webcast will be available in real time at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima20220512.html and will be archived on the Vecima website at https://vecima.com/investor-relations/earnings-call-archive/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: Vecima’s remarkable growth trajectory continued in the third quarter, once again, the best quarterly sales and gross profit results in our history; we are still in the early days of DAA adoption, there is much more to come from Entra; our significant financial resources are playing an important role in helping us build the inventories we need to respond to our rapidly growing backlog and meet very sharply rising demand for broadband in partnership with our customers; not only are we fuelling the needs of customers today, we are investing in the preeminent broadband and IPTV networks of tomorrow; Vecima is paving the way for cable operators to offer a true 10G service; Vecima continues to lead the industry in interoperability, which is crucial to the success of DAA across cable and fiber access; continued innovation across the entire cable access, fiber access, and commercial video product portfolio with the introduction of several new software releases; the new releases focus on broadening Vecima’s technology leadership as the Company rapidly expands its footprint and fast-growing roster of DAA-deploying customers and magnify the many benefits provided by Vecima DAA; by leveraging open caching’s immense potential for cable operators to broadly distribute internet-delivered streaming video traffic from prominent streaming providers, Vecima is laying the groundwork for a major shift to enhance the cable industry’s video monetization model; Vecima can supply a combined technology, software and business solution, all while materially improving the quality of experience for viewers; we see continued escalation of demand for our DAA solutions across both fiber and cable access; the increasing number of customers ramping to scale deployment is giving us excellent visibility into future demand levels for our DAA products; we expect our Entra momentum and sales pace will continue to build, supported by the massive capital investment currently being deployed by operators worldwide as they seek to expand their network capacity and offerings; demand for our IPTV solutions remains robust and we anticipate another solid quarter in Q4; on a full-year basis, we now anticipate single digit revenue growth from this segment in fiscal 2022; we reiterate our caution that global supply chain challenges have the potential to constrain our revenue growth and put continued pressure on gross margins in the near-term; we have significantly increased our inventories of finished goods and raw material and boosted our investments in expediting working capital to help us respond to our growing order backlog, and we are leveraging our strong financial position and excellent supplier relationships to ensure we can continue translating demand into results; this is a tremendously exciting time for Vecima as we embark on the extraordinary and lengthy runway for growth we see in the booming DAA and IPTV markets.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2021, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

As at

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

$

10,628

$

28,909

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

 

53,785

 

28,784

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

919

 

414

 

Inventories

 

 

 

35,967

 

15,578

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

 

7,718

 

3,497

 

Contract assets

 

 

 

975

 

516

 

Total current assets

 

 

 

109,992

 

77,698

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

15,968

 

13,854

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

 

2,583

 

3,660

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

14,601

 

14,542

 

Intangible assets

 

 

 

75,425

 

72,224

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

 

1,415

 

1,267

 

Investment tax credits

 

 

 

24,093

 

24,344

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

6,987

 

7,143

 

Total assets

 

 

$

251,064

$

214,732

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

$

39,331

$

22,259

 

Provisions

 

 

 

658

 

1,439

 

Income tax payable

 

 

 

32

 

454

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

13,451

 

7,137

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

1,646

 

1,617

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

 

55,118

 

32,906

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provisions

 

 

 

392

 

397

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

3,890

 

2,398

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

 

4

 

4

 

Long-term debt

 

 

15,116

 

4,107

 

Total liabilities

 

 

 

74,520

 

39,812

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

7,765

 

7,299

 

Reserves

 

 

 

3,111

 

3,407

 

Retained earnings

 

 

 

166,709

 

165,312

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

(1,041)

 

(1,098)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

176,544

 

174,920

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

$

251,064

$

214,732

 

 

 

 

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months

Nine months

Periods ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Sales

 

$

50,872

$

31,861

$

126,854

$

88,857

Cost of Sales

 

 

26,914

 

17,535

 

65,374

 

47,187

Gross Profit

 

 

23,958

 

14,326

 

61,480

 

41,670

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

8,796

 

7,520

 

25,156

 

20,829

Sales and marketing

 

 

4,682

 

3,644

 

13,337

 

10,095

General and administrative

 

 

6,083

 

4,357

 

16,267

 

13,610

Share-based compensation

 

 

64

 

267

 

817

 

1,716

Other expense (income)

 

 

215

 

(50)

 

234

 

(50)

Total operating expenses

 

 

19,840

 

15,738

 

55,811

 

46,200

Operating income (loss)

 

 

4,118

 

(1,412)

 

5,669

 

(4,530)

Finance (expense) income

 

 

(82)

 

(45)

 

(170)

 

120

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

 

 

(541)

 

(830)

 

455

 

(2,269)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

3,495

 

(2,287)

 

5,954

 

(6,679)

Income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

505

 

(2,692)

 

749

 

(3,059)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

2,990

 

405

 

5,205

 

(3,620)

Net income from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

1,784

 

-

 

1,854

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,990

$

2,189

$

5,205

$

(1,766)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item that may be subsequently reclassed to net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

 

(750)

 

(650)

 

57

 

(2,800)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

2,240

$

1,539

$

5,262

$

(4,566)

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations - basic

 

$

0.13

$

0.02

$

0.23

$

(0.16)

Discontinued operations - basic

 

 

0.00

 

0.08

 

0.00

 

0.08

Total basic net income (loss) per share

 

$

0.13

$

0.10

$

0.23

$

(0.08)

Continuing operations – diluted

 

$

0.13

$

0.02

$

0.23

$

(0.16)

Discontinued operations – diluted

 

 

0.00

 

0.08

 

0.00

 

0.08

Total diluted net income (loss) per share

 

$

0.13

$

0.10

$

0.23

$

(0.08)

Weighted average number of common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding - basic

 

23,080,725

22,867,226

23,070,328

22,806,145

Shares outstanding - diluted

 

23,116,959

22,905,761

23,107,218

22,806,145

 

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Change in Equity

(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

Share
capital

 

Reserves

 

Retained
earnings

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income

 

Total

Balance as at June 30, 2020

 

$

3,161

$

3,838

$

170,665

$

2,098

$

179,762

Net loss

 

 

-

 

-

 

(1,766)

 

-

 

(1,766)

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(2,800)

 

(2,800)

Dividends

 

 

-

 

-

 

(3,758)

 

-

 

(3,758)

Shares issued by exercising options

 

 

3,066

 

(793)

 

-

 

-

 

2,273

PSUs settled in common shares

 

 

713

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

713

Withholding taxes on PSUs

 

 

1,797

 

(2,564)

 

 

 

 

 

(767)

Share-based payment expense

 

 

-

 

1,716

 

-

 

-

 

1,716

Balance as at March 31, 2021

 

$

8,737

$

2,197

$

165,141

$

(702)

$

175,373

Balance as at June 30, 2021

 

$

7,299

$

3,407

$

165,312

$

(1,098)

$

174,920

Net income

 

 

-

 

-

 

5,205

 

-

 

5,205

Other comprehensive income

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

57

 

57

Dividends

 

 

-

 

-

 

(3,808)

 

-

 

(3,808)

Shares issued by exercising options

 

 

563

 

(137)

 

-

 

-

 

426

PSUs settled in common shares

 

 

976

 

(976)

 

-

 

-

 

-

Withholding taxes on PSUs

 

 

(1,073)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(1,073)

Share-based payment expense

 

 

-

 

817

 

-

 

-

 

817

Balance as at March 31, 2022

 

$

7,765

$

3,111

$

166,709

$

(1,041)

$

176,544

 

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited – in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Three months

 

Nine months

 

Periods ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

2,990

$

405

$

5,205

$

(3,620)

 

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

174

 

(40)

 

192

 

(32)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,303

 

3,891

 

12,763

 

11,174

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

64

 

267

 

817

 

1,716

 

Income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

497

 

(125)

 

978

 

(471)

 

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

 

 

8

 

(2,567)

 

(229)

 

(2,588)

 

Interest expense

 

 

89

 

56

 

185

 

169

 

Interest income

 

 

-

 

(10)

 

(8)

 

(157)

 

Net change in working capital

 

 

(11,349)

 

2,111

 

(25,059)

 

1,084

 

Decrease (Increase) in other long-term assets

 

 

3

 

175

 

(80)

 

(119)

 

Increase in provisions

 

 

(124)

 

(147)

 

(780)

 

(104)

 

Increase in investment tax credits

 

 

(46)

 

(42)

 

(106)

 

(112)

 

Income tax received

 

 

-

 

-

 

164

 

174

 

Income tax paid

 

 

(248)

 

(252)

 

(827)

 

(746)

 

Interest received

 

 

-

 

9

 

10

 

157

 

Interest paid

 

 

(55)

 

(3)

 

(74)

 

(22)

 

Cash provided by discontinued operations

 

 

(190)

 

482

 

(190)

 

651

 

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(3,884)

 

4,210

 

(7,039)

 

7,154

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures, net

 

 

(1,584)

 

(979)

 

(4,540)

 

(2,261)

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

-

 

(154)

 

-

 

(295)

 

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

 

-

 

10,039

 

-

 

17,460

 

Deferred development costs

 

 

(5,129)

 

(3,845)

 

(12,894)

 

(10,916)

 

Business acquisition

 

 

-

 

530

 

-

 

(5,871)

 

Cash (used in) discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

2,533

 

-

 

2,323

 

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(6,713)

 

8,124

 

(17,434)

 

440

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal repayments of lease liabilities

 

 

(421)

 

(352)

 

(1,208)

 

(1,177)

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(63)

 

(63)

 

(188)

 

(188)

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(1,270)

 

(1,258)

 

(3,808)

 

(3,758)

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

12,191

 

-

 

12,191

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuing shares

 

 

-

 

713

 

-

 

713

 

Issuance of shares through exercised options

 

 

97

 

40

 

426

 

3,023

 

Withholding taxes on performance share units

 

 

-

 

-

 

(1,073)

 

(750)

 

Cash used in discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

(22)

 

-

 

(64)

 

Cash used in financing activities

 

 

10,534

 

(942)

 

6,340

 

(2,201)

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(63)

 

11,392

 

(18,133)

 

5,393

 

Effect of change in exchange rates on cash

 

 

350

 

723

 

(148)

 

241

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

10,341

 

10,869

 

28,909

 

17,350

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

10,628

$

22,984

$

10,628

$

22,984

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
06:03aVecima Q3 Fiscal 2022 Results Soar As Entra Sales Continue to Mount
BU
03:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Vecima Announces Scalable Software Enhancements for its Entra™ Remote MACPHY and ..
BU
05/10Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/10Vecima Networks Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 13, 2022
CI
05/10Elisa and Vecima Supercharge Cable Network with DAA to Deliver Gigabit Access to Subscr..
BU
05/10Elisa and Vecima Supercharge Cable Network with DAA to Deliver Gigabit Access to Subscr..
CI
05/05Vecima Shows DOCSIS® 4.0, PON, and Video Leadership at ANGA COM 2022
BU
05/03Vecima Networks Inc. Demonstrates DOCSIS 4.0 Leadership at CableLabs 10G Showcase
CI
05/03Vecima Demonstrates DOCSIS® 4.0 Leadership at CableLabs 10G Showcase
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 170 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 3,65 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2022 5,45 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 98,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,00 CAD
Average target price 22,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.11.81%285
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.23%202 100
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-25.67%33 816
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.41%31 723
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.22%27 752
NOKIA OYJ-17.22%27 428