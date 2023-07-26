Scale-optimized Entra® Remote MACPHY solution provides an efficient, cost-effective path to 10G for California-based Orion Cable Vecima to highlight the bundled solution at the NCTC Independent Show, July 30-August 2 in Minneapolis, Booth 436

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Orion Cable, a California-based service provider that serves San Diego’s North County communities, has selected Vecima’s Entra® Remote MACPHY bundled solution, providing a cost-effective, and future-proof path to DOCSIS® 4.0 at any scale.

Vecima developed the Remote MACPHY bundle to enable smaller cable operators that require 10 or fewer nodes to access the broad advantages of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). Also included in the bundle is the Entra DV-12 legacy QAM adapter, which enables existing MPEG video QAMs to seamlessly migrate to the DAA environment, and expert planning and deployment from Vecima’s Professional Services team. The solution is turnkey and scalable, based on each operator’s unique needs.

The Entra SC-2D is a Remote MACPHY node with high downstream and upstream bandwidth, resilient and flexible design, and increased capacity. The node enables higher service tiers, including gigabit services. It’s centrally managed and controlled by the Entra Access Controller (EAC), providing simple and intuitive configuration and management of both DOCSIS and Fiber Access nodes.

“In today’s competitive environment, Orion’s access network needs to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our broadband subscribers,” said John Santhoff, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Vecima delivers a unique solution that not only paves the way to our future, but also helps us turn up our broadband services quickly. With Vecima, we’re putting our network in the hands of industry experts we can rely on.”

“For the smaller service provider, finding a solution that delivers on requirements and on budget can be challenging, so Vecima designed a solution to help,” said Hy Huynh, Vecima’s Vice President of Sales for North America. “Local service providers like Orion can count on us for the industry’s leading Remote MACPHY solution, and the services and support they need to deploy and manage their network evolution.”

Vecima’s DAA portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the global market share leader in Remote MACPHY and Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With broad support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

About Orion Cable

Orion has been serving San Diego’s North County communities of Rancho Santa Fe, Escondido, and Vista since 1987, providing over 170 channels of Digital TV programming, including local TV channels in high-definition, sports, movies, music, and entertainment. Orion’s High-Speed Internet offers data plans up to 500 Mbps as well as telephone service with unlimited long-distance calling in the continental United States. Learn more at orioncable.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver groundbreaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

