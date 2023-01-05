Advanced search
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:42 2023-01-05 pm EST
19.39 CAD   -0.05%
05:23pVecima and Tier 1 Latin America Operator Scored Record Video Streaming Performance for FIFA World Cup 2022
BU
2022B. Riley Initiates Coverage Of Vecima Networks
MT
2022Vecima : Not for dissemination in the united states or through u.s. newswire services
PU
Vecima and Tier 1 Latin America Operator Scored Record Video Streaming Performance for FIFA World Cup 2022

01/05/2023 | 05:23pm EST
Operator achieves 100% uptime using Vecima’s MediaScale™ solution for live video streaming plus proactive monitoring services throughout the event

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that a Tier 1 service provider in Latin America achieved record video streaming viewership and performance using Vecima’s MediaScale unified streaming video solution for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The 2022 World Cup garnered the service provider’s largest viewership and a record number of video streams across nine countries in Latin America. Vecima provided a dedicated MediaScale Origin and Edge Cache solution to ensure high-quality video streaming, plus its Professional Services team provided continuous proactive monitoring, with customized, real-time, site-by-site dashboards to pinpoint any streaming issues that could arise.

“The World Cup is Latin America’s largest sporting event, and video streaming quality was our top priority,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “We’re proud of our MediaScale solution’s performance and the real-time visibility and insights Vecima provided to our customer. It demonstrates the reliability and quality of MediaScale for global events like the World Cup to help operators manage explosive demand while delivering pristine video streaming.”

Vecima’s MediaScale unified streaming video solution optimizes quality of experience and efficient delivery of Live Linear, nDVR, and Time-shifted TV, and VoD services. MediaScale can expand capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

For more information about Vecima’s MediaScale unified video streaming platform, visit vecima.com/video-streaming.

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 298 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2023 29,9 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net cash 2023 0,50 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 467 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,40 CAD
Average target price 27,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.0.05%346
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.19%195 340
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.12%43 142
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-6.19%34 786
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.38%26 960
NOKIA OYJ3.88%26 688