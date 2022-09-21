Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vecima Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCM   CA92241Y1016

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

(VCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-09-20 pm EDT
17.63 CAD   +0.74%
09/20Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/20Vecima Networks Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 7, 2022
CI
09/20Vecima Introduces Ruggedized MicroCache that Delivers High-quality Video for Remote Deployment Locations
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vecima's Community Cache Solution to Help Blue Stream Fiber Reclaim Video Bandwidth to Fuel Broadband Speeds

09/21/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deploying the MediaScaleTM MicroCache in local communities can reduce video traffic from the internet and free up bandwidth for data broadband services

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Blue Stream Fiber, a Florida-based telecommunications provider offering gigabit-speed broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers, will deploy Vecima’s Community Cache solution to save bandwidth used for video delivery and improve the broadband experience for its subscribers.

Vecima’s Community Cache solution allows operators to increase bandwidth available for data services, deploy the latest IPTV user interfaces, and support legacy video delivery. Locally deployed MediaScale MicroCaches aggregate traffic for video served to the community, freeing up valuable network capacity for high-speed broadband, resulting in lower latency, higher quality video. Vecima’s industry leading commercial and hospitality video products, Terrace IQ, and Terrace TC600E, connect to the MicroCache to locally generate a QAM and analog lineup for existing coax networks.

“Blue Stream Fiber delivers Florida’s best internet and video,” said Joshua Turiano, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Blue Stream Fiber. “By deploying Vecima’s MicroCaches across our network, we expect to drive even faster speeds by freeing up video bandwidth and claiming it for high-speed broadband services. What’s more, we’re improving video quality and giving our customers the feature-rich TV experience we’re known for.”

The MediaScale MicroCache utilizes the same highly flexible, next-generation software for live, time shifted linear, recorded DVR, and video on demand (VOD) adaptive bitrate (ABR) IPTV streaming as other products within the portfolio. The architecture is designed to allow multiple tiers of caching to optimize network efficiency. The latest iteration of Vecima’s Cache software complies with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance Open Caching standard to enable caching of video for an operator’s own video service in addition to caching video from over-the-top applications.

“Vecima’s Community Cache solution is the ideal solution for Blue Stream Fiber, as it solves the challenge many service providers face when servicing multi-dwelling units and private communities,” said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Vecima. “Blue Stream can continue to provide the highest quality IP and QAM video to homes and common areas while also incrementally improving broadband speeds for residents.”

Learn more about Vecima’s Community Cache solution on vecima.com.

About Blue Stream Fiber

Blue Stream Fiber provides customers throughout Florida with the most advanced broadband, television, and voice products all over 100% gigabit capable networks. With a 40-year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service, Blue Stream Fiber has partnered with many HOAs, COAS, and developers across the state to provide services tailored to their needs.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
09/20Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/20Vecima Networks Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 7, 2022
CI
09/20Vecima Introduces Ruggedized MicroCache that Delivers High-quality Video for Remote Dep..
BU
09/20Vecima Networks Inc. Introduces Ruggedized Microcache That Delivers High-Quality Video ..
CI
09/20Vecima Expands PON Portfolio with Launch of its Entra® EXS1610 All-PON™ 10G Solut..
BU
09/20Vecima Networks Inc. Expands PON Portfolio with Launch of its Entra EXS1610 All-PON 10G..
CI
09/20Vecima Networks Inc. Launches Entra Exs1610 All-Pon 10G Solution
CI
09/19Vecima Announces Broad Market Adoption of its Next-Generation Multi-Gigabit Fiber and C..
BU
09/19Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Broad Market Adoption of its Next-Generation Multi-Gigab..
CI
09/15Vecima Announces Next-Generation Remote PHY Device (RPD) with Upgrade Paths for Third-P..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 8,15 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
Net cash 2022 8,30 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 407 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vecima Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECIMA NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,63 CAD
Average target price 23,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Kumar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Booth Chief Financial Officer
Surinder Ghai Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Laird Froese Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Colin Howlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECIMA NETWORKS INC.23.20%305
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.81%174 955
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.85%39 971
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-20.65%34 709
NOKIA OYJ-17.47%25 803
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-26.68%24 733