Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that it received the 2023 Broadband Technology Report Diamond Technology Reviews Honoree award for its Entra ERM3 Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) for hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks. An independent panel of engineering experts awarded Vecima five diamonds for technical innovation – the highest score – in the Active Network Hardware category.

ERM3 RPD

Vecima’s ERM3 RPDs help operators upgrade legacy HFC nodes to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) quickly and cost-effectively, while dramatically increasing broadband capacity. Upgrading legacy nodes to DAA drives improves service quality, reduces operational costs, and creates higher bandwidth for DOCSIS® subscribers. Vecima’s unique ERM3 design allows for direct installation in three of the most widely deployed third-party nodes in North America. When operators install Vecima’s previously announced EN9000 generic access platform (GAP) node, they can further enhance network performance and density.

Vecima recently announced that Charter Communications has chosen its ERM3 Remote PHY Device, one of many award-winning products in the Entra DAA family, to support Charter’s planned fixed broadband network evolution to 10G.

“We’re committed to delivering 10G broadband speeds to people everywhere and helping service providers reduce their operating costs,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video & Broadband Solutions. “Our Entra portfolio supports network growth, evolution, expansion, and execution, while optimizing existing network infrastructure and accelerating time to market.”

Vecima will feature its Entra ERM3 RPDs at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Booth 1331, Oct. 16-19 in Denver.

With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise using Vecima’s product portfolio. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver groundbreaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

