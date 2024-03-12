Tier 1 operator in North America has successfully completed lab trials of Vecima’s EXS1610 All-PON shelf with field deployments being planned Additional operators worldwide have begun lab trials with the Vecima All-PON platform 16-port EXS1610 All-PON Shelf supports a variety of PON standards, including GPON, XGS-PON, and 10G-EPON

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that a Tier 1 service provider in North America has completed lab qualifications of Vecima’s Entra® EXS1610 All-PON™ Shelf and is currently planning field deployments. Other customers around the globe are planning lab trials of the platform for anticipated deployment this year.

A key component of Vecima’s industry-leading Fiber Access product portfolio, the EXS1610 All-PON Shelf allows customers to cost effectively deploy Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) services in any market or hub deployment, allowing maximum flexibility for customers.

The Entra EXS1610 supports multiple deployment use cases, including greenfield, targeted brownfields, rural edge-outs, hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) overbuilds, footprint extensions, and hub collapses. Its compact shelf footprint can help reduce operating costs and allows operators to deploy anywhere – indoors and out – for maximum flexibility, including data centers, remote cabinets, the headend, and multi-dwelling units.

The Entra EXS1610 All-PON Shelf features:

16 x PON ports: 10G-EPON, XGS-PON, and GPON

Temperature-hardened for outside plant deployments

Multi-vendor optical network terminal (ONT) interoperability

Uplink optics: 2 x 100/40G & 2 x 25/10G with broad third-party optics support

300mm depth designed for ETSI-rack

1+1 AC or DC power redundancy

“Vecima is unique in offering a purpose-built, 16-port, 1 rack unit 10G-EPON shelf that shares the same software as the worldwide market share-leading Entra SF-4X Remote Optical Line Terminal (R-OLT) platform,” said Vijay Raman, Vice President of Fiber Access Product Line Management at Vecima. “Operators can be confident that the EXS1610 is ready to deploy at scale on day one.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the North America market share leader in R-MACPHY and 10G-EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

