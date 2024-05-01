Solutions to be highlighted include the Entra® vCMTS, EXS1610 All-PON™ Shelf, MediaScale Open CDN™, and Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion Chris Busch, Principal Access Architect, to speak on “Low Latency in Fiber and HFC Networks” on May 14 Visit Vecima at ANGA COM 2024, May 14-16 in Cologne, Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand A20

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will showcase its open, flexible, and interoperable access and video portfolios, including 10G PON fiber access, the new Entra Virtual Cable Modem Termination system (vCMTS), Remote PHY (R-PHY) and market-share-leading Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) solutions, and next-generation video delivery, including MediaScale Open Content Delivery Network (CDN)™, and Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion.

Technologies to be on display

The recently announced Entra® vCMTS, part of Vecima’s Entra Cloud™ platform of open, interoperable, cloud-native applications, is built from the ground up to provide the scalability and throughput required for DOCSIS® 4.0 services. It features an open, cloud-native design that is fully containerized and dynamically scalable for operators of every size at market-leading densities.

Built on field-proven Vecima DOCSIS® technology, it is designed to maximize performance while minimizing space, power, and cost. It is interoperable with Vecima’s widely deployed R-PHY Devices (RPDs) and Vecima is fully committed to interoperability with other vendors.

The Entra® SC-1D Entra Access Node offers R-MACPHY in a compact, European form factor. Part of Vecima’s Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution that’s deployed in Europe, the SC-1D enables operators to deploy gigabit broadband and new services to residential subscribers and businesses. In addition, moving to DAA delivers sustainability through digitization, enabling substantial energy savings. Dell’Oro Group recently named Vecima as the global revenue share leader in R-MACPHY devices.

The Entra® EN2112 R-PHY Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that’s interoperable with third-party converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and vCMTS, creating an open, flexible DAA ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 allows operators to optimize existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

Named by Dell’Oro Group as the global market share leader for Remote Optical Line Terminals (R-OLTs) for the third year, Vecima expands its fiber access portfolio with a flexible, compact, and powerful shelf-based platform that supports all predominantly deployed Passive Optical Network (PON) variants. The Entra® EXS1610 All-PON™ Shelf allows customers to selectively deploy fiber to the home in any market hub or outside plant cabinet deployment, allowing maximum flexibility to deploy fiber access solutions based on specific subscriber need. In addition, the EXS1610 interoperates seamlessly with 10 different optical network unit (ONU) vendors, enabling operators to independently select the ONU vendor of their choice.

We will also show MediaScale™ Content Distribution solutions, including Open CDN for high-quality, congestion-free streaming that’s more cost-effective and efficient, and Dynamic Content with Ad Insertion for highly targeted ads and more value per impression.

With MediaScale Open CDN, content owners cut congestion, public CDN costs, and latency, and service providers can monetize the content they’re already delivering. Open CDN delivers video streaming at the highest available bitrates, with zero rebuffering and at an energy-efficient 235 Mbps per watt, while providing the lowest cost of ownership available.

Service providers can gain control over content with the MediaScale Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion solution which supports content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

Vecima speakers at ANGA COM

Vecima’s Chris Busch, Principal Access Architect Office of CTO, will speak on “Low Latency in Fiber and HFC Networks” on Tuesday, May 14.

Quotes from Vecima executives attending ANGA COM

“Vecima continues to expand its European footprint, bringing proven, market-leading solutions for access and IP video to our customers,” said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. “With our valued partners in the region, we’re helping operators build the fiber, cable, and video networks that open up new services for their subscribers.”

“We meet operators where they are, offering multiple options to evolve their networks to meet the broadband demands of the future,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video & Broadband Solutions at Vecima. “At Vecima, we take an open, interoperable approach that gives operators ultimate flexibility to choose the path that takes them to the future.”

Visit Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2024

May 14-16 Cologne, Germany

Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand A20

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima team, contact us at sales@vecima.com.

Media and industry analysts, please contact bernadette.dunn@vecima.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501888729/en/