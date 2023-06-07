Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vection Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VR1   AU0000067522

VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(VR1)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:34 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.0430 AUD    0.00%
03:40aLists bearish; traders watch out for Chinese data
AN
03:20aSolidWorld will collaborate with Marotta and Vection on HEXA-FLY
AN
02:42aVection Technologies Acquiring Technology Firm
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SolidWorld will collaborate with Marotta and Vection on HEXA-FLY

06/07/2023 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa on Wednesday announced that it will collaborate, together with Marotta S.r.l. and Vection Technologies, on the European Space Agency's HEXA-FLY - High-Speed Experimental Fly Vehicles - project.

As part of this project, SolidWorld is providing the 3D design software that, through integration with the partners' systems, will design the integration systems and perform the necessary simulations of the hypersonic aircraft for civil transportation across the planet.

With the HEXA-FLY project, Europe, thanks in part to Italian know-how, "will acquire hypersonic technology on a par with the world's great powers," the company note reads.

SolidWorld Group opened Wednesday's session in the green by 5.1 percent at EUR5.36 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 0.00% 0.043 Delayed Quote.-21.82%
All news about VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
03:40aLists bearish; traders watch out for Chinese data
AN
03:20aSolidWorld will collaborate with Marotta and Vection on HEXA-FLY
AN
02:42aVection Technologies Acquiring Technology Firm
MT
05/11Vection Technologies to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Confe..
AQ
05/03Vection Technologies Trading Halt Lifted by ASX
MT
04/13Vection Technologies Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half of Fiscal 20..
CI
03/27Vection Technologies and Expert.Ai Team Up to Digitize Technical Manuals with AI
CI
03/19Vection Technologies Secures US, Italian Patents for Virtual Technology System; Shares ..
MT
03/06Vection Technologies Rolls Out New Features for Virtual Reality Technology
MT
03/05Vection Technologies Ltd Provides Update on the Evolution of its Solutions Suite in the..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 26,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2023 -6,30 M -4,20 M -4,20 M
Net cash 2023 11,5 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48,4 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vection Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmarco Biagi Managing Director & Director
Derek Hall Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Umberto Mondello Non-Executive Chairman
Jacopo Merli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gianmarco Orgnoni Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-21.82%32
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer