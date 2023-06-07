SolidWorld will collaborate with Marotta and Vection on HEXA-FLY

(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa on Wednesday announced that it will collaborate, together with Marotta S.r.l. and Vection Technologies, on the European Space Agency's HEXA-FLY - High-Speed Experimental Fly Vehicles - project.

As part of this project, SolidWorld is providing the 3D design software that, through integration with the partners' systems, will design the integration systems and perform the necessary simulations of the hypersonic aircraft for civil transportation across the planet.

With the HEXA-FLY project, Europe, thanks in part to Italian know-how, "will acquire hypersonic technology on a par with the world's great powers," the company note reads.

SolidWorld Group opened Wednesday's session in the green by 5.1 percent at EUR5.36 per share.

