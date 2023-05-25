Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VectivBio Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VECT   CH1109007893

VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG

(VECT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01:25 2023-05-25 pm EDT
16.35 USD   -0.03%
02:04pVectivbio Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of VectivBio Holding AG - VECT
BU
05/23Credit Suisse Downgrades VectivBio Holding to Neutral From Outperform on Heels of Announced Sale to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Lowers PT to $17 From $22
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Downgrades VectivBio to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VECTIVBIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of VectivBio Holding AG - VECT

05/25/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of VectivBio Holding AG (NasdaqGS: VECT) to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IRWD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of VectivBio will receive $17.00 in cash for each share of VectivBio that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vect/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG
02:04pVectivbio Investor Alert By The Form : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
05/23Credit Suisse Downgrades VectivBio Holding to Neutral From Outperform on Heels of Annou..
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Downgrades VectivBio to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
05/23SVB Securities Downgrades VectivBio to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
05/23Vectivbio : IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC - Form 6-K
PU
05/22Health Care Up Slightly as Pfizer Rallies on Weight-Drug Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/22Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Buy VectivBio for $1 Billion, Enhancing Gastrointestinal Po..
MT
05/22Ironwood bulks up on digestive therapies with $1.15 billion VectivBio buy
RE
05/22Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Switzerland-Based VectivBio for About $1 Billion
MT
05/22Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VectivBio Holding AG - M&A Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,50 M - -
Net income 2023 -122 M - -
Net cash 2023 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1 382x
EV / Sales 2024 204x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
VectivBio Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,35 $
Average target price 17,20 $
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Santarelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudia D'Augusta Chief Financial Officer
Thomas F. Woiwode Chairman
Alain Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Omar Khwaja Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG88.69%1 027
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.23%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.38%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.2.39%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer