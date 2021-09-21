Log in
VectivBio : R&D Day presentation

09/21/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VectivBio R&D Day

September 21, 2021

CONFIDENTIAL

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of VectivBio Holding AG (the "Company," "we" or "our") regarding the future of its business, its future plans and strategies, clinical results, future financial condition and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate acceptable safety and efficacy of our product candidate; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials for our product candidate, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work, the period during which the results of the trials will become available, and our research and development programs; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to obtain marketing approvals of our product candidate and to meet existing or future regulatory standards or comply with post-approval requirements; our expectations regarding our ability to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements with our cash and cash equivalents and net proceeds of this offering; future milestone or royalty payments to our licensing partners or other third-parties, and the expected timing of such payments; our expectations regarding the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidate, if approved for commercial use; our expectations regarding the potential advantages of our product candidate over existing therapies for SBS-IF and our expectations regarding potential uses of our product candidate to treat other indications; the success of development and commercialization of the CoMET platform; our ability to develop new product candidates using the CoMET platform; developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and prospects and on our clinical trials; our potential to enter into new collaborations; our expectations with regard to our ability to develop additional product candidates or leverage our current product candidate for other indications, and our ability to identify additional products, product candidates or technologies with significant commercial potential that are consistent with our commercial objectives; our ability to develop, acquire and advance additional product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidate; our marketing and manufacturing capabilities or those of third parties with which we contract; our ability to operate our businesses without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates; estimates of our expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; regulatory development in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions; and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Statement on Form F-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 8, 2021 and our other subsequent filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

We file Current Reports on Form 6-K, Annual Reports on Form 20-F, and other documents with the SEC. You should read these documents for more complete information about us. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation concerns products that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the relevant regulatory authorities. They are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

2

R&D Day

Introduction

Luca Santarelli, M.D.

CEO & Founder

Building a Fully Integrated Global Rare Disease Company

Apraglutide in SBS-IF: an underserved market demanding better products with >$2B potential

Successful

Team

  • Successful rare disease
    track record in R&D, Commercial and Business Development
  • Expertise across multiple disease areas and modalities
  • Strong focus on execution and discipline in asset selection

*Gattex® (teduglutide), known as Revestive® outside the U.S.

Compelling

Ph3 Asset

  • Apraglutide, a differentiated drug candidate for Short Bowel Syndrome
    • >$2B market potential, severely underserved
    • Gattex®*, only approved product with several shortcomings and limited penetration
    • Apraglutide offers a next generation profile and the potential to establish a new SOC
    • MOA and approval path are validated
  • Multiple life-cycle opportunities

Transformative

CoMET

platform

  • Designed to address previously intractable Inherited Metabolic Diseases and prevent clinical progression of IMDs
  • Modular chemistry designed to restore fundamental cellular metabolism
  • 4 programs in research, plans to enter the clinic in 18 months

SBS-IF: Short Bowel Syndrome Intestinal Failure; SOC: Standard of Care; MOA: Mechanism of Action

4

R&D Day

VectivBio: 2021 accomplishments to date

Raised $154M* in Nasdaq IPO (VECT) on April 9, 2021

Accomplishments in 2021

Apraglutide:

  • Ph3 programs started in SBS -
    • STARS trial initiated in January
    • STARS Extend trial initiated in July
    • STARS Nutrition trial initiated in June
  • ODD status obtained in GVHD - Ph2 trial in preparation

Pipeline expansion:

  • CoMET platform acquired - 4 programs added to the pipeline

Cash and Cash Equivalents as of June 30, 2021: $144.6M**

  • Includes $146.6M in gross proceeds from Initial Public Offering and $7.5M pursuant to a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE) with an existing shareholder; net proceeds after underwriting discount, commissions and fees of $140.5M
  • Unaudited; Cash balance on December 31st, 2020: $40.2M

5

R&D Day

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

