VectivBio : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K

Resignation of Director

On December 27, 2022, Chahra Louafi submitted her resignation from the Board of Directors of VectivBio Holding AG (the "Company"), which resignation was effective immediately. Ms. Louafi's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.

Incorporation by Reference

The Company hereby incorporates by reference the information contained in the body of this Report on Form 6-K into the Company's registration statements on Form S-8 (File No. 333-255524) and Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-264653 and 333-265546) (including any prospectuses forming a part of such registration statements) and deems them to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.