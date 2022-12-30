Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  VectivBio Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VECT   CH1109007893

VECTIVBIO HOLDING AG

(VECT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:41 2022-12-30 pm EST
8.665 USD   -1.31%
04:48pVectivbio : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K
PU
12/13Jefferies Starts VectivBio Holding at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
12/12VectivBio Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting-Wouter Joustra Elected to the Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VectivBio : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
Resignation of Director

On December 27, 2022, Chahra Louafi submitted her resignation from the Board of Directors of VectivBio Holding AG (the "Company"), which resignation was effective immediately. Ms. Louafi's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.

Incorporation by Reference

The Company hereby incorporates by reference the information contained in the body of this Report on Form 6-K into the Company's registration statements on Form S-8 (File No. 333-255524) and Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-264653 and 333-265546) (including any prospectuses forming a part of such registration statements) and deems them to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VectivBio Holding AG published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
