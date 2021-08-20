Vector Acquisition : Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab (Form 8-K)

Vector Acquisition Corporation Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab

Transaction to Close on August 25, 2021

Combined Company to be Renamed 'Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'

Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading on Nasdaq as 'RKLB' and 'RKLBW', on August 25, 2021

Gross proceeds to Rocket Lab of $777 million expected, combining funds held in Vector's trust account and concurrent PIPE financing

LONG BEACH, California, August 20, 2021 - Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) ('Vector'), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital, today announced that Vector's shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ('Rocket Lab' or the 'Company'), a global leader in launch and space systems, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on August 20, 2021. Vector also announced that holders of less than 3% of its Class A ordinary shares have properly exercised their right to redeem their shares in connection with the proposed merger. As a result, the gross amount of cash that the combined company will receive from Vector's trust account and concurrent PIPE financing upon the closing of these transactions, before transaction expenses, will equal approximately $777 million.

The merger is scheduled to close on August 25, 2021, and the common stock and warrants of the combined company, which will be renamed 'Rocket Lab USA, Inc.', are set to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 25, 2021, under the new ticker symbols, 'RKLB' and 'RKLBW', respectively.

'Rocket Lab has created a sustainable, affordable and innovative path to space, a feat once considered nearly impossible. We look forward to further supporting the Company, which is poised to lead the fast-growing space launch, systems and applications markets,' said Alex Slusky, CEO of Vector and Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Vector Capital. 'This is an important milestone for Vector and Rocket Lab, and we are grateful for our shareholders' overwhelming support as Rocket Lab continues its journey to becoming a public company.'

'This significant milestone accelerates our ability to unlock the full potential of space through our launch and spacecraft platforms,' said Peter Beck, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. 'With the support of public shareholders, I'm excited to build on our established track record of mission success as we continue to transform the way we use and access space.'

The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Vector with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a global leader in space, building rockets and spacecraft that make it easier to get to orbit and to do amazing things there. Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket