Vector Capital PLC - London-based commercial lending group - Updates on the aggregate loan book at December 31, and its inter-company loan balance with Vector Holdings Ltd. As expected, reports aggregate loan book at December 31 was GBP48.9 million, down from GBP53.4 million at December 31, 2022. The lower balance reflects the focus on caution and stability for the year, in challenging market conditions. The loan pipeline remains strong, and it has debt finance facilities of GBP45 million provided by its principal wholesale lenders, of which GBP27.8 million was undrawn at the year end. Notes the number of live loans at the year-end rose slightly to 108, from 107 at the start of January.

Further, agrees to repay GBP500,000 of the GBP4 million loan to Vector Holdings Ltd, following a request. The terms of the loan remain unchanged for the remaining term of the loan ending December 31. Adds the balance of the inter-company loan of GBP3.5 million will continue to provide the company with competitively priced finance that can be employed to grow the loan book.

Current stock price: 29.80 pence, down 2.3% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 27%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.