Vector Capital notes 15% increase in loan book value

Vector Capital PLC - London-based commercial lending group - Loan book at December 31 is GBP53.4 million, up 15% year-on-year from GBP46.3 million. Says this reflects its "continuing strong progress", despite challenging market conditions. Adds that the number of loans increases from 79 to 107 during the year, representing a 35% increase.

Chief Executive Agam Jain says: "We are delighted to provide an update on the 15.4% annual increase in our aggregate loan book value at 31 December 2022, consistent with the continuing demand for loan finance generated from within our chosen market. This increase highlights the resilience of our business model as we continue to grow the business despite the uncertain conditions."

Current stock price: 43.00 pence, up 3.6% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 1.2%

