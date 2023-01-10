Advanced search
    VCAP   GB00BMH15P96

VECTOR CAPITAL PLC

(VCAP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-01-10 am EST
41.50 GBX    0.00%
11:02aVector Capital notes 15% increase in loan book value
AN
2022Vector Capital renews GBP3 million loan with parent company
AN
2022Vector Capital Amends GBP3 Million Loan Deal With Parent
MT
Vector Capital notes 15% increase in loan book value

01/10/2023 | 11:02am EST
Vector Capital PLC - London-based commercial lending group - Loan book at December 31 is GBP53.4 million, up 15% year-on-year from GBP46.3 million. Says this reflects its "continuing strong progress", despite challenging market conditions. Adds that the number of loans increases from 79 to 107 during the year, representing a 35% increase.

Chief Executive Agam Jain says: "We are delighted to provide an update on the 15.4% annual increase in our aggregate loan book value at 31 December 2022, consistent with the continuing demand for loan finance generated from within our chosen market. This increase highlights the resilience of our business model as we continue to grow the business despite the uncertain conditions."

Current stock price: 43.00 pence, up 3.6% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 1.2%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,81 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 26,8 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 18,8 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,84x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Agam Jain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Robert Pugsley Director & Finance Director
Robin Stevens Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Shantilal Dhanani Chief Operations Officer
Gordon David Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR CAPITAL PLC-2.09%23
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED6.45%12 008
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.85%6 946
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.49%5 444
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED12.86%5 121
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.05%3 611