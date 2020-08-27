Log in
VECTOR GROUP LTD.

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
Vector : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/27/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2020 to holders of record as of September 17, 2020.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 708 M - -
Net income 2020 60,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 545 M 1 545 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,08 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Jean E. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.-24.72%1 580
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.01%123 991
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-13.44%80 877
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-21.45%76 511
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-17.64%33 555
ITC LIMITED-18.28%32 318
