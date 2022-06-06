Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vector Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 03:30:52 pm EDT
12.04 USD   -0.78%
03:18pVector Group Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 a Share, Payable June 29 to Shareholders of Record on June 17
MT
03:14pVector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:26aHookipa Pharma Says Head, Neck Cancer Drug Showed Anti-Tumor Activity in Phase 1 Trial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/06/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 29, 2022 to holders of record as of June 17, 2022.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 233 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 879 M 1 879 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,13 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Vice President
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.5.66%1 879
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.07%163 568
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC29.38%100 006
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC10.83%20 995
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-52.55%14 418
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED6.60%803