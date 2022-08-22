Log in
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
10.40 USD   -1.23%
Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/22/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to holders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 245 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 630 M 1 630 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 84,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Vice President
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.-8.28%1 630
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.40%155 218
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC26.78%91 894
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC18.16%21 443
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-58.99%12 632
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-0.62%755