Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vector Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25:47 2023-06-09 pm EDT
12.68 USD   -2.50%
12:16pVector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/10Vector : Investor Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/09Transcript : Vector Group Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/09/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 29, 2023 to holders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VECTOR GROUP LTD.
12:16pVector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/10Vector : Investor Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/09Transcript : Vector Group Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Vector Group Ltd : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
05/09Vector Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05/08Vector : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Reports Q1 EPS $0.22
MT
05/08Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $334.1M
MT
05/08Vector Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/08Vector Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VECTOR GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 551 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 028 M 2 028 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Vice President
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.9.61%2 028
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.93%143 066
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-21.33%72 254
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-16.83%19 544
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.16%6 193
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.0.00%2 089
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer