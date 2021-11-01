Log in
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Vector Group to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 43234619 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/43402. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends November 8, 2021 through November 22, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 43234619 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/43402.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 538 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 042 M 2 042 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 275
Free-Float 84,6%
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,26 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.13.82%2 042
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.19%147 182
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-5.96%79 761
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.68%28 815
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC0.42%19 788
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED33.12%899