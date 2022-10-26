Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vector Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
9.970 USD   +2.57%
Vector Group to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

10/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors may access the call via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/46710. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on November 2, 2022 through November 16, 2022 at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/46710.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 245 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 543 M 1 543 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 84,7%
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,97 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Vice President
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.-13.15%1 543
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.84%137 189
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.80%86 965
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC29.85%22 537
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-80.13%6 117
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED32.29%940