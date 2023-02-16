Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vector Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGR   US92240M1080

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
13.00 USD   +1.09%
02/15Vector : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/15Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $363.8M
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Posts Q4 EPS $0.31
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : Investor Presentation - February 2023

02/16/2023 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

February 2023

1

Disclaimer

This document and any related oral presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any equity or debt securities or other instruments of Vector Group Ltd. ("Vector," "Vector Group Ltd." or the "Company") or its subsidiaries and nothing contained herein or its presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The distribution of this document and any related oral presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document or any related oral presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdiction.

The information contained herein does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice and the information does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or particular needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and the market and for making your own independent assessment of the information.

The following presentation may contain "forward-looking statements," including any statements that may be contained in the presentation that reflect Vector's expectations

or beliefs with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company, including the risk that changes in Vector's capital expenditures impact its expected free cash flow and the other risk factors described in Vector's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC, and, when filed, Vector's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Please also refer to Vector's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on October 2, 2015, November 15, 2016, June 14, 2018, May 3, 2019, February 25, 2021 and February 16, 2023 (Commission File Number 1-5759) as filed with the SEC for information, including cautionary and explanatory language, relating to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Presentation labeled "Adjusted".

Results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results included in these forward-looking statements as a result of these or other factors. Due to such uncertainties and risks, potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise and forward-looking statements in this presentation.

2

Investment Highlights & Portfolio

Holding company with two primary businesses

Tobacco

Offers the best value propositions in the U.S. cigarette industry

Real Estate

Diversified portfolio of consolidated and non- consolidated real estate investments

On December 29, 2021, Vector completed the distribution to its stockholders of Douglas Elliman Inc. as a standalone publicly traded company

Reported GAAP net income of $158.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Reported operating income of $339.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP financial results

$352.2M$351.1M

History of strong earnings

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2022(1)

Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022(2)

  1. Vector's net income was $158.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Please refer to Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 16, 2023 (Table 2), for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. Please also refer to the Disclaimer to this document on Page 2.
  2. Vector's operating income from the tobacco segment was $347.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure and is defined in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 16, 2023. Please also refer to the Disclaimer to this document on Page 2.

3

Investment Highlights & Portfolio (cont.)

Maintains substantial liquidity

$376M

+

$10M

=

$386M

of cash, marketable securities and

of cash at Liggett as of

of consolidated cash, marketable

December 31, 2022, which will be

long-term investments at holding

securities and long-term

primarily used to pay Liggett's

company as of December 31, 2022

current MSA liability ($14.8 million

investments as of December 31,

2022

at December 31, 2022)

Seasoned

29 years

7%

average tenure of CEO, COO, CFO and General

of Vector's equity is beneficially owned

management team

Counsel with Vector as of December 31, 2022

by management team and directors

MSA

cost advantage

$160M-$170M

Perpetual cost advantage over the largest

annual cost advantage range from

U.S. tobacco companies

2013 to 2022(1)

1) Cost advantage only applies to cigarettes sold below applicable market share exemption (approximately 1.93% of total cigarettes sold in the United States).

4

Tobacco Operations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vector Group Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VECTOR GROUP LTD.
02/15Vector : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/15Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $363.8M
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (VGR) VECTOR GROUP Posts Q4 EPS $0.31
MT
02/15Vector Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/10Vector Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
2022Insider Sell: Vector Group
MT
2022Vector Group Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of In..
AQ
2022Vector Group Ltd. Announces Resignation of Stanley S. Arkin from Its Board
CI
2022VECTOR GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Vector Group Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 a Share, Payable Dec. 20 to Shareholde..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VECTOR GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 413 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 012 M 2 012 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Managers and Directors
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Vice President
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.9.61%1 991
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.49%157 674
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-4.02%84 292
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-0.87%22 575
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.87%8 177
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.95%1 048