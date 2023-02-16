Vector : Investor Presentation - February 2023

Disclaimer

This document and any related oral presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any equity or debt securities or other instruments of Vector Group Ltd. ("Vector," "Vector Group Ltd." or the "Company") or its subsidiaries and nothing contained herein or its presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The distribution of this document and any related oral presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document or any related oral presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdiction.

The information contained herein does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice and the information does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or particular needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and the market and for making your own independent assessment of the information.

The following presentation may contain "forward-looking statements," including any statements that may be contained in the presentation that reflect Vector's expectations

or beliefs with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company, including the risk that changes in Vector's capital expenditures impact its expected free cash flow and the other risk factors described in Vector's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC, and, when filed, Vector's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Please also refer to Vector's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on October 2, 2015, November 15, 2016, June 14, 2018, May 3, 2019, February 25, 2021 and February 16, 2023 (Commission File Number 1-5759) as filed with the SEC for information, including cautionary and explanatory language, relating to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Presentation labeled "Adjusted".

Results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results included in these forward-looking statements as a result of these or other factors. Due to such uncertainties and risks, potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise and forward-looking statements in this presentation.