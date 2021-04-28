Log in
    VGR

VECTOR GROUP LTD.

(VGR)
Vector : to Host First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

04/28/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 67447259 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/40796. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends May 6, 2021 through May 20, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 67447259 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/40796.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 188 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 089 M 2 089 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 275
Free-Float 82,4%
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 13,55 $
Spread / Highest target -4,06%
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.16.31%2 089
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.16%147 295
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-0.39%85 942
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.65%19 313
SWEDISH MATCH AB12.10%13 474
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.14.43%973
