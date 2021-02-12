Log in
Vector : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call

02/12/2021 | 08:33am EST
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 32496685 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/39987. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on February 25, 2021 through March 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 32496685 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/39987.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 898 M - -
Net income 2020 85,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 108 M 2 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vector Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 13,75 $
Spread / Highest target -20,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Howard Mark Lorber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Bryant Kirkland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Bennett S. LeBow Chairman
J. David Ballard Chief Technology Officer
Richard Jay Lampen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR GROUP LTD.18.03%2 108
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.3.10%132 944
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-0.54%85 078
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.00%19 298
SWEDISH MATCH AB-3.64%11 700
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.28.82%1 098
