Vector : Sustainability Report 2022

Making People Happy by Delivering Excellent Products, Services and Solutions to the World

The VECTOR Group has been providing diverse value to society since its inception, guided by its vision of "Making People Happy by Delivering Excellent Products, Services and Solutions to the World." From our founding onward, we have expanded our business based on the concept of being a "Fast Company" that leverages cutting-edge communication methods to spread the word about the

outstanding products and services of our clients with speed and efficiency. We have a customer base of over 60,000 companies, are based in 18 locations including overseas, and have roughly 1,300 employees across the Group.

Through these extensive business operations, we engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including client companies, partners, shareholders, and employees, while having a significant involvement in the lives of people and society. In light of this, we believe that we have an important social responsibility.

In recent times, the business environment has undergone dramatic change due to the COVID-19 pandemic and digitalization, while the severity of climate change and environmental issues is also intensifying. Against this backdrop, we are working to contribute to sustainability from the perspective of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfill our corporate social responsibilities.

By constantly taking on new challenges and continuing to discover value and ways of contributing that only the VECTOR Group can provide, we will strive to be a sustainable business.