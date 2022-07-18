Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Vector Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6058   JP3835500004

VECTOR INC.

(6058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
999.00 JPY    0.00%
11:34aVECTOR : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
02/25VECTOR INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries
RE
Vector : Sustainability Report 2022

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability Report 2022

| Message from the President |

Keiji Nishie

Chairman and

Representative Director

VECTOR INC.

Making People Happy by Delivering Excellent Products, Services and Solutions to the World

The VECTOR Group has been providing diverse value to society since its inception, guided by its vision of "Making People Happy by Delivering Excellent Products, Services and Solutions to the World." From our founding onward, we have expanded our business based on the concept of being a "Fast Company" that leverages cutting-edge communication methods to spread the word about the

outstanding products and services of our clients with speed and efficiency. We have a customer base of over 60,000 companies, are based in 18 locations including overseas, and have roughly 1,300 employees across the Group.

Through these extensive business operations, we engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including client companies, partners, shareholders, and employees, while having a significant involvement in the lives of people and society. In light of this, we believe that we have an important social responsibility.

In recent times, the business environment has undergone dramatic change due to the COVID-19 pandemic and digitalization, while the severity of climate change and environmental issues is also intensifying. Against this backdrop, we are working to contribute to sustainability from the perspective of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfill our corporate social responsibilities.

By constantly taking on new challenges and continuing to discover value and ways of contributing that only the VECTOR Group can provide, we will strive to be a sustainable business.

Vector Group

Sustainability Report 2022

1

| Management Philosophy |

Making People Happy by Delivering

Excellent Products, Services and Solutions

to the World

Vector Group

Sustainability Report 2022

2

01

| Contents |

02

Sustainability Report 2022

Contents

03

04

SDGs/ESG

SDGs/ESG Philosophy ・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・ 5

Materiality (Priority Issues) ・・・・・ ・・ ・・・・・・・・・6

Sustainability Promotion Framework ・・・・ ・・ ・・・ ・・・ 8

ESG Business ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・9

Initiatives Based on Materiality

SDGs/ESG and PR Consulting・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・16

Promotion of D&I ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 22

Creation of innovation by supporting venture companies ・・・・・27 Formation of an equal society ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・29

Development of human resources so that they can become

progressive and creative ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・31

Contribution to the environment ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・33

Governance

Corporate governance ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・41

Basic approach for the management of subsidiaries ・・・・・・・46

Response to the COVID-19 pandemic ・・・・・・・・・・・・47

Corporate Profile

Company Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・49

Main Group Companies・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・50

Vector Group

Sustainability Report 2022

3

SDGs/ESG

Vector Group

Sustainability Report 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VECTOR Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 54 200 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2023 2 950 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 47 626 M 344 M 344 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 303
Free-Float 56,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 999,00 JPY
Average target price 1 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiji Nishie Chairman & President
Takashi Nishiki Independent Outside Director
Kota Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Hajime Hasegawa Director & Vice President
Saori Kiryu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR INC.-15.12%344
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.30%13 371
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.42%13 230
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-25.19%11 328
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.18%11 030
WPP PLC-28.77%10 289