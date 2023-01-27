Auckland floods: 4pm power outage update

Work has continued throughout the day to assess the damage to the electricity network caused by the flooding and to reconnect customers, where possible.



Around 3,800 customers were without power at 3pm, with 3,100 of them in areas that are currently impossible to access. Fallen trees and slips in the west have blocked the roads, and a bridge has been swept away, including near Laingholm, Bethells Beach, Riverhead, Coatesville, Titirangi and Swanson. We are working with Civil Defence and NZTA on how to get through, but these areas are likely to be without power for some considerable time. We advise customers to prepare themselves for extended outages in the areas where access is cut-off.



Vector wants to reassure communities that we understand how difficult it is to be without power and our crews will continue to do everything they safely can to respond to outages and restore power to homes and businesses once we can reach them.



We encourage anyone with welfare needs to contact Civil Defence.



Our gas network has also been affected, but to a much lesser extent: we have carried out disconnections at a handful of properties that have been damaged by landslides and collapsed retaining walls.



