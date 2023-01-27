Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Vector Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
4.370 NZD   -2.02%
01/27Auckland Floods : 4pm power outage update
PU
01/27Vector Media Statement : Floods impact Auckland's electricity network
PU
01/26Vector Logs 1.7% Rise in Electricity Customers for H2'22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland floods: 4pm power outage update

01/27/2023 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Work has continued throughout the day to assess the damage to the electricity network caused by the flooding and to reconnect customers, where possible.

Around 3,800 customers were without power at 3pm, with 3,100 of them in areas that are currently impossible to access. Fallen trees and slips in the west have blocked the roads, and a bridge has been swept away, including near Laingholm, Bethells Beach, Riverhead, Coatesville, Titirangi and Swanson. We are working with Civil Defence and NZTA on how to get through, but these areas are likely to be without power for some considerable time. We advise customers to prepare themselves for extended outages in the areas where access is cut-off.

Vector wants to reassure communities that we understand how difficult it is to be without power and our crews will continue to do everything they safely can to respond to outages and restore power to homes and businesses once we can reach them.

We encourage anyone with welfare needs to contact Civil Defence.

Our gas network has also been affected, but to a much lesser extent: we have carried out disconnections at a handful of properties that have been damaged by landslides and collapsed retaining walls.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 04:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VECTOR LIMITED
01/27Auckland Floods : 4pm power outage update
PU
01/27Vector Media Statement : Floods impact Auckland's electricity network
PU
01/26Vector Logs 1.7% Rise in Electricity Customers for H2'22
MT
2022Australian shares see best day in over a month as gold stocks shine
RE
2022QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd entered into a conditional agreement to acquire a 50% stake..
CI
2022Vector : essential works over the holiday period
PU
2022Vector : Metering Announcement
PU
2022Vector Limited Appoints Doug McKay as an Independent Director
CI
2022Transcript : Vector Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Vector : $30 in your pocket for Auckland power customers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VECTOR LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 406 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2023 197 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 3 432 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 4 370 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,37 NZD
Average target price 4,52 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman
Dame Paula Rebstock Deputy Chairman
Bruce Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED5.81%2 881
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%104 066
SEMPRA ENERGY2.87%50 451
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.25%48 769
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.52%46 925
ENGIE-2.36%34 363