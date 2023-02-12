Cyclone Gabrielle: 13 Feb 8.30am update

Vector media update, 13 February 8.30am
As of 8.30am, 15,000 Auckland customers were without power. Our crews have worked through the night to restore as many as they safely can, while more outages continue to impact the network as a result of strong winds and vegetation. This number will change constantly as we restore homes and businesses.
With the worst of the weather forecast for later today, we do expect further outages across the region and our crews are prepared for this. In some instances, it's likely these outages will be prolonged as our crews encounter challenges, such as road access caused by fallen trees or slips, which could delay repair times.
For more information, please go to www.vector.co.nz/outages
.
ENDS
Disclaimer
Vector Limited published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2023 20:15:03 UTC.