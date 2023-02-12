Advanced search
Cyclone Gabrielle: 13 Feb 8.30am update

02/12/2023 | 03:16pm EST
Vector media update, 13 February 8.30am

As of 8.30am, 15,000 Auckland customers were without power. Our crews have worked through the night to restore as many as they safely can, while more outages continue to impact the network as a result of strong winds and vegetation. This number will change constantly as we restore homes and businesses.

With the worst of the weather forecast for later today, we do expect further outages across the region and our crews are prepared for this. In some instances, it's likely these outages will be prolonged as our crews encounter challenges, such as road access caused by fallen trees or slips, which could delay repair times.

For more information, please go to www.vector.co.nz/outages. ​ 

ENDS

Vector Limited published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 406 M 888 M 888 M
Net income 2023 197 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2023 3 432 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 4 300 M 2 715 M 2 715 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,30 NZD
Average target price 4,52 NZD
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman
Dame Paula Rebstock Deputy Chairman
Bruce Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED4.12%2 715
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.45%96 116
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.15%49 391
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.83%46 996
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.72%45 899
ENGIE-1.36%34 163