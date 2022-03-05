Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Vector Limited
  News
  Summary
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Vector : Customer communication about last minute cancellations

03/05/2022 | 08:09am EST
With New Zealand now in the Covid-19 Red Light setting, following the arrival of the Omicron variant, Vector had cautiously begun addressing the backlog of planned maintenance and repairs, including new housing connections that had been deferred during the past lockdowns.

When we schedule work, we always consider ways to reduce the impact of power outages on our customers, like providing advanced notice so you can plan. Where possible, we provide 10 days' written notice of planned power outages.

However, with the rise of people coming into contact with the virus and the need to isolate, we are facing a level of uncertainty which could impact our plans. This could include project delays and/or cancellations caused by a last-minute lack of resources required for the work.

We are letting customers know about changes as early as possible, but the rise in cases means we sometimes get less than 24 hours notification. This means we may have to cancel some work at the last minute and are only able to inform our customers on the day or just prior.

In these instances, we will provide you with a revised or alternate date to undertake the work. We know this has been a difficult period for everyone and we really appreciate your patience and understanding.

We want to also reassure you that our teams follow government guidelines, are vaccinated and are wearing correct safety equipment*.

* In some instances, our crew members will not be able to wear masks as doing so creates additional hazards. When they are dealing with and/or working around electrical equipment and lines, there can be a very remote risk of exposure with electricity, which means flammable material, (like paper or fabric face masks) cannot be worn; however, full face shields are categorised as PPE and keep our crew safe in the same way that a mask does.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 333 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2022 189 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 3 262 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 3 850 M 2 632 M 2 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman
Dame Paula Rebstock Deputy Chairman
Bruce Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED-3.99%2 632
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.53%53 359
SEMPRA ENERGY14.85%47 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.30%33 940
E.ON SE-13.01%30 183