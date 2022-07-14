Log in
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
4.400 NZD   +3.29%
06/30VECTOR : Update on Vector's load control practices
PU
06/14VECTOR : Interest rate for Capital Bonds
PU
06/02VECTOR : announces outcome of Capital Bond election process
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector : Date of Annual Meeting and Director Nominations closing date

07/14/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Vector Limited advises that its annual meeting will be held on Thursday, 29 September 2022, commencing at 2.00pm.

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the closing date and time for receipt of nominations for election to the board of directors of Vector Limited is 5.00pm on Friday, 29 July 2022.

Director nominations must be sent to:

Company Secretary
Vector Limited
101 Carlton Gore Road
PO Box 99882
Newmarket
Auckland 1149
New Zealand

ENDS

Investor contact
Jason Hollingworth
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 021 312 928

Media contact
Jane Luscombe
GM, Public Relations and Communications
Mobile: 021 767 970

About Vector
Vector is an innovative New Zealand energy company which runs a portfolio of businesses delivering energy and communication services to more than one million homes and commercial customers across Australasia and the Pacific. Vector is leading the country in creating a new energy future through its Symphony strategy which puts customers at the heart of the energy system. Vector is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with ticker symbol VCT. Our majority shareholder, with voting rights of 75.1%, is Entrust. For further information, visit www.vector.co.nz

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
