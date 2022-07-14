Vector : Date of Annual Meeting and Director Nominations closing date

Vector Limited advises that its annual meeting will be held on Thursday, 29 September 2022, commencing at 2.00pm.
For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the closing date and time for receipt of nominations for election to the board of directors of Vector Limited is 5.00pm on Friday, 29 July 2022.
Director nominations must be sent to:
Company Secretary
Vector Limited
101 Carlton Gore Road
PO Box 99882
Newmarket
Auckland 1149
New Zealand
Investor contact
Jason Hollingworth
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 021 312 928
Media contact
Jane Luscombe
GM, Public Relations and Communications
Mobile: 021 767 970
About Vector
Vector is an innovative New Zealand energy company which runs a portfolio of businesses delivering energy and communication services to more than one million homes and commercial customers across Australasia and the Pacific. Vector is leading the country in creating a new energy future through its Symphony strategy which puts customers at the heart of the energy system. Vector is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with ticker symbol VCT. Our majority shareholder, with voting rights of 75.1%, is Entrust. For further information, visit www.vector.co.nz
