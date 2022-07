Vector : Date of Annual Meeting and Director Nominations closing date

Vector Limited advises that its annual meeting will be held on Thursday, 29 September 2022, commencing at 2.00pm.For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, the closing date and time for receipt of nominations for election to the board of directors of Vector Limited is 5.00pm on Friday, 29 July 2022.Director nominations must be sent to:Company SecretaryVector Limited101 Carlton Gore RoadPO Box 99882NewmarketAuckland 1149New ZealandJason HollingworthChief Financial OfficerMobile: 021 312 928Jane LuscombeGM, Public Relations and CommunicationsMobile: 021 767 970Vector is an innovative New Zealand energy company which runs a portfolio of businesses delivering energy and communication services to more than one million homes and commercial customers across Australasia and the Pacific. Vector is leading the country in creating a new energy future through its Symphony strategy which puts customers at the heart of the energy system. Vector is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with ticker symbol VCT. Our majority shareholder, with voting rights of 75.1%, is Entrust. For further information, visit www.vector.co.nz